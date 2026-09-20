Sulaf Fawakherji Clarifies Stance on Returning to Syria

Syrian actress Sulaf Fawakherji has addressed ongoing speculation regarding her potential return to Syria after years of absence. In a recent media appearance, she clarified that returning to her homeland remains a fundamental right and a foregone conclusion in principle, though she has not tied the move to a specific calendar date or a singular artistic project.

Speaking to the entertainment platform ET بالعربي, Fawakherji emphasized that the idea of going back to Syria does not require a special occasion or a professional assignment to justify it. According to the actress, a person’s connection to their country persists regardless of how long the absence lasts, framing the return as a natural progression.

The discussion surrounding her homecoming arrives against a complex backdrop of professional developments.

Weighing the Timing of a Homecoming

When pressed on whether a concrete timeline exists for her return, Fawakherji maintained that the precise moment remains undetermined. «الله أعلم، بالتأكيد بلدي وسأعود»، she stated, noting that the decision ultimately depends on finding the right timing. She explained that while the relocation or visit could materialize through a professional venture or a personal trip, she refuses to limit her options to either scenario, prioritizing the appropriateness of the moment above all else.

Photo: almashhad.com

Fawakherji’s remarks reflect a personal conviction that geographic separation does not diminish civic identity.

Broader Reflections on Syrian Artists and Regional Tributes

During the same interview, Fawakherji addressed the recent return of artist Asala to the country after a 15-year hiatus to perform a concert. While noting that she was unable to follow the event live, Fawakherji acknowledged hearing positive feedback regarding the reception and offered her best wishes, stressing that an artist returning home is a natural occurrence dictated by individual circumstances and personal timing.

Photo: akhbar.com

This perspective aligns with her concurrent celebrations abroad, including a recent acknowledgment at the 23rd edition of the Dear Guest Awards, where she expressed deep gratitude to Egypt for welcoming Arab creatives and serving as a supportive sanctuary for regional talent.

As discussions continue across regional media regarding the movements and legal statuses of Syrian artists—including past administrative decisions by the Artists Syndicate concerning industry memberships—public attention remains fixed on how cultural figures will reintegrate into the local landscape. We invite our readers to share their thoughts on these cultural milestones in the comments below.