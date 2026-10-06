Support Homeless Pets at the Nevada SPCA 6th Annual Neon Dog Walk

On Saturday, October 17, 2026, Silverado Ranch Park in Las Vegas will play host to the 6th Annual Neon Dog Walk, drawing animal lovers and their pets out for an evening of community fundraising. Sponsored by One Nevada Credit Union, the family-friendly gathering runs from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 9855 Gilespie St., serving as one of the Nevada SPCA’s largest annual charity events to support thousands of homeless pets across Southern Nevada.

The upcoming fundraiser is designed to generate vital proceeds for the organization’s lifesaving care initiatives. Attendees and their dogs are encouraged to wear bright neon apparel and light up their leashes as they take part in the afternoon walk, which directly benefits animals waiting for adoption and medical support in the region.

Activities and Attractions at the Neon Village

The event grounds will feature a dedicated Neon Village packed with interactive zones and entertainment for both humans and dogs. Visitors can browse local pet-friendly vendors, purchase meals from various food trucks, watch agility dog demonstrations, and enter their pets into stage contests for a chance to win prizes. Additional activities include custom doggie nose art, bandana designing, and specialized pet doodles.

For adult participants looking to unwind during the afternoon, a Craft Beer and Wine Garden will also be open on-site. Every activity, purchase, and registration contributes directly to the Nevada SPCA’s ongoing animal welfare programs.

Registration, Teams, and Community Impact

Participants have the option to register individually or assemble teams to drive collective fundraising efforts ahead of the event. Organizers note that inviting friends, family members, and colleagues helps amplify the financial impact for community pets in need of rescue and rehabilitation.

One Nevada Credit Union highlighted its ongoing partnership with the animal welfare group, emphasizing that supporting the community involves caring for all its members, including those with four paws. The credit union stated that it is proud to back the compassionate work required to give homeless animals safety, care, and hope.

Event Details at a Glance

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Saturday, October 17, 2026 Time: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Location: Silverado Ranch Park, 9855 Gilespie St., Las Vegas, NV 89183

Silverado Ranch Park, 9855 Gilespie St., Las Vegas, NV 89183 Beneficiary: Nevada SPCA

As the date approaches, participants can register or establish fundraising teams through the official event portals provided by supporting organizations, keeping in mind standard external site navigation policies when transitioning between community partner pages.