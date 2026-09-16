Support Our Cause: Help Us Reach Our Fundraising Goal

The professional cycling transfer window accelerates as teams finalize their 2027 rosters. While professional cycling operates without a traditional, centralized transfer window—permitting teams to announce future alignments at will—the late-season market dynamics are actively shaping the men’s and women’s WorldTour pelotons for the upcoming racing cycle, according to industry reports compiled by Cycling Weekly.

The 2027 WorldTour Transfer Landscape

Although official registration parameters outline specific governance periods—such as the early August registration window and subsequent winter administrative phases—marketing executives and team management frequently utilize these periods to publicize strategic roster overhauls.

Among the prominent movements documented for the 2027 season, British Classics rider Ben Turner is transitioning to Soudal Quick-Step on a deal extending through 2029. Turner spent five years with Netcompany-Ineos after turning professional in 2022, securing notable results including a sprint win at the 2025 Vuelta a España while establishing himself as a road captain.

“We have been following Ben for quite some time now and realised that he is the type of rider that would immediately find his place in our team,” Soudal Quick-Step CEO Jurgen Foré stated, as reported by Cycling Weekly. “Ben has the right mindset and character to join the Wolfpack.”

Reflecting on the transition, Turner expressed enthusiasm for the long-term project: “Obviously, for me it’s a big privilege to join Soudal Quick-Step, a team which I’ve always dreamed of being part of since being small and watching the Classics together with my dad,” Turner noted, according to Cycling Weekly.

Roster Restructuring Across the Peloton

Beyond the Soudal Quick-Step lineup adjustments, other WorldTour squads are executing high-profile acquisitions to bolster their general classification and stage-hunting capabilities. Austrian Grand Tour rider Felix Gall is departing Decathlon CMA CGM to sign a three-year contract with Lidl-Trek, bringing mountain lieutenant Gregor Mühlberger along to strengthen climbing support structures.

Photo: cyclingweekly.com

In the Women’s WorldTour, Cédrine Kerbaol is exiting EF Education-Oatly after two seasons to join SD Worx-Protime on a two-year agreement. Kerbaol aims to capitalize on her sixth-place overall finish at the Tour de France Femmes and prior stage victories.

Notable 2027 WorldTour Moves at a Glance: Ben Turner: Netcompany-Ineos to Soudal Quick-Step (through 2029)

Netcompany-Ineos to Soudal Quick-Step (through 2029) Felix Gall: Decathlon CMA CGM to Lidl-Trek (3-year contract)

Decathlon CMA CGM to Lidl-Trek (3-year contract) Gregor Mühlberger: Decathlon CMA CGM to Lidl-Trek

Decathlon CMA CGM to Lidl-Trek Cédrine Kerbaol: EF Education-Oatly to SD Worx-Protime (2-year contract)

As teams finalize their rosters ahead of the formal December 31 administrative confirmation deadlines, further announcements are expected to shape the competitive hierarchy of professional cycling for the upcoming year.