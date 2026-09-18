Surinder Koli, Acquitted Nithari Accused, Found Dead by Suicide in Haridwar

Surinder Koli, an accused in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in late 2025, was found dead by suicide on Friday, September 18, 2026, inside a tea stall he operated in Haridwar, police confirmed.

Nearly a year after winning total acquittal from the nation’s highest court, Koli’s life ended in a modest tea shop along Sapt Sarovar Road in the Saprishi area of Haridwar. Local residents spotted the body hanging inside the rented stall and immediately alerted authorities, according to Haridwar City Deputy Superintendent of Police Shishupal Singh Negi.

Police teams rushed to the scene alongside forensic experts to examine the area. Officers identified the deceased using an Aadhaar card recovered from his pocket, while a voter identification card dating back to 2001 and bearing the name Sadaram was also found among his belongings, sources told reporters.

From Nithari’s House of Horrors to a Haridwar Tea Stall

The dark chapter that defined Koli’s life began nearly two decades earlier. In December 2006, the Nithari village in Noida Sector 31 captured nationwide attention after local families reported a string of missing children and women. Police recoveries of human skulls, bones, and clothing packed in sacks from a drain behind bungalow D-5 turned the affluent property into what headlines dubbed a house of horrors.

Koli worked at the bungalow as a domestic help for businessman Moninder Singh Pandher. Following intense public outrage over initial police inaction, investigators arrested both men. Subsequent confessions and excavation work in the drainage area led to charges of abduction, rape, murder, and destruction of evidence filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation across multiple cases.

Decades of Legal Battles, Death Sentences, and Ultimate Acquittal

The judicial proceedings spanning the next two decades saw dramatic shifts through trial courts, high courts, and the Supreme Court. In 2009, a special CBI court convicted Koli and Pandher, sentencing them to death. While the Allahabad High Court later upheld Koli’s conviction while acquitting Pandher in their initial review, Koli faced subsequent convictions and multiple death penalties in a dozen related trials between 2010 and 2021.

Photo: thehindu.com

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A pivotal turning point arrived in October 2023 when the Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli in all 12 cases, pointing to a flawed investigation and a severe lack of credible evidence. The Supreme Court upheld the acquittals in November 2025, rejecting state challenges.

Life After Release and the Final Days in Uttarakhand

Following his release from prison, Koli left his home region of Almora and relocated to Haridwar. To rebuild his life, he initially worked as a security guard under a pseudonym before opening a small tea stall opposite the Lalmata temple on Sapt Sarovar Road. Social activist Narayan Singh, who had aided Koli’s legal defense, mentioned providing financial assistance to help establish the tea shop.

Photo: livemint.com

Investigating officers noted that despite having future plans, Koli had grown increasingly desperate for money in recent weeks to arrange a birthday celebration for someone close, likely a daughter from a marriage that dissolved after the initial 2006 arrests. Police confirmed that Almora-based family members were notified immediately following the discovery of the body and traveled to Haridwar for formal identification.

Unresolved Realities and Ongoing Police Inquiries

Authorities confirmed that no suicide note was discovered at the scene. The body was transferred for post-mortem examinations while forensic teams continued gathering evidence from the tea stall.