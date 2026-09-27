Swarm Defense Technologies Wins $25M Order for 4,000 Kiwi Attack Drones

Michigan-based Swarm Defense Technologies has secured a prototype delivery order worth at least $25 million to supply 4,000 Kiwi one-way attack drones under the U.S. Department of War’s Drone Dominance Program. Announced on Sept. 22, the multi-million-dollar contract covers munitions and values the platform at approximately $6,250 per unit at the minimum threshold, with manufacturing slated for the company’s 3,700-square-meter plant in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The award follows the rigorous Gauntlet II competitive testing held in August at Fort Carson, Colorado, where military operators flew 1,858 sorties across 23 drone designs from 19 companies. The evaluation pushed platforms through unscripted missions, including deep strikes from 15 kilometers away, operations in confined spaces, night sorties, and runs against jamming and counter-drone systems. Swarm Defense secured fifth place on the deep strike leaderboard with 66.0 points, earning its allocation under the program’s scheduled order structure.

“Receiving an order for 4,000 Kiwi aircraft is a major milestone for Swarm Defense,” said Kyle Dorosz, CEO of Swarm Defense Technologies. “The Drone Dominance Program has placed its confidence in both our aircraft and our ability to deliver them at scale.”

## Technology and Tactical Scale

The Kiwi is a small quadcopter designed to fly directly to a designated target and detonate on impact. The company’s core operational advantage relies on volume per operator, enabled by its Strike Deck ground control software. The system allows a single pilot to manage dozens of drones simultaneously, automating navigation and controlling relay drones that extend radio range while preventing mid-air collisions. While the aircraft can guide themselves during final approach, human operators retain exclusive authority to select targets and authorize strikes.

“Combat units need to bring volume to the fight. Swarming allows a single pilot to accomplish what it normally takes several pilots to do,” said Adam Wright, president of Swarm Defense Technologies and a former U.S. Navy SEAL.

Originating from Firefly Drone Shows—which the company identifies as the largest U.S. manufacturer of light-show drones—Swarm Defense shares engineering and manufacturing resources in Auburn Hills. The firm designs its own flight controllers, motor controllers, battery electronics, firmware, and control software entirely in-house. Firefly has produced more than 20,000 swarming drones since 2017.

## Program Scope and Deployment

The current order covers solely the strike variant of the Kiwi, though the airframe can be adapted for reconnaissance, airborne radio relay, or reusable deployment with drop munitions. Swarm Defense also holds a Phase I prototype agreement with the Defense Innovation Unit to develop dormant containerized drone systems for forward-positioned remote launches.

The broader Drone Dominance Program represents a $1.1 billion, two-year procurement effort designed to acquire large inventories of affordable, U.S.-manufactured attack drones for frontline combat units. The opening round, Gauntlet I, took place in February and March at Fort Benning, Georgia, generating roughly $150 million in orders for approximately 30,000 drones across 11 companies. For Gauntlet II, the department intends to procure about 60,000 drones from 10 participating firms, valued at approximately $300 million.

To qualify for the Fort Carson evaluation, each of the 19 finalist companies was required to deliver 120 explosive-payload-fitted drones within a five-week window. Program organizers have scheduled two subsequent competitive rounds—Gauntlet 3 and Gauntlet 4—at approximately six-month intervals, alongside a separate procurement competition for bomber drones slated to begin in October.