Sweden Election: Social Democrats Lead as Government Formation Remains Uncertain

Sweden’s Social Democrats, led by former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, secured 27.6 percent of the vote in early projections during the September 2026 general election. The knife-edge parliamentary race leaves the path to government formation entirely open between the left-wing opposition and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s conservative bloc.

Millions of voters headed to the polls against a backdrop of fierce public debate over immigration, gang violence, and calls for judicial reform.

A Razor-Thin Margin in the Riksdag

The latest projections from Swedish broadcaster SVT show an intensely polarized political landscape. Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats captured 27.6 percent, while Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s conservative party trails at 20 percent. Yet raw vote shares tell only half the story in Sweden’s proportional representation system.

Photo: br.de

When factoring in potential coalition partners, the math grows exceedingly complicated. The left-leaning bloc—comprising the Social Democrats, the Left Party, the Greens, and the liberal Centre Party—stands at 51.3 percent. Meanwhile, Kristersson’s incumbent three-party coalition combined with the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats sits at 46.8 percent. Securing a working majority in the 349-seat Riksdag remains anyone’s game.

Public opinion shifts throughout election night. In the 8 p.m. projection, the opposition parties were significantly ahead. But there is a catch, as negotiations threaten to drag on regardless of who claims the final numerical edge. If the left bloc consolidates its lead, Andersson will face the task of uniting four parties with partly very different positions.

Swedish General Election 2026: Early Projections and Bloc Strength Political Party / Bloc Projected Vote Share (%) Associated Bloc / Position Social Democrats (Magdalena Andersson) 27.6% Left Opposition (Lead Party) Conservative Party (Ulf Kristersson) 20% Incumbent Conservative Coalition Sweden Democrats 17.5% Right-Wing Populist (Toleration Partner) Left-Wing Opposition Bloc (Combined) 51.3% Social Democrats, Left, Greens, Centre Incumbent & Populist Bloc (Combined) 46.8% Conservatives, Christian Democrats, Liberals, Sweden Democrats

The Retreat of the Sweden Democrats

A notable narrative of this election cycle is the electoral setback suffered by the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats. Pegged at 17.5 percent in the projections, the party dropped from the 20.54 percent they secured in the 2022 general election. Over the past four years, the populists functioned as the support pillar for Kristersson’s minority government.

Photo: tagesschau.de

Kristersson had previously signaled a strategic shift by announcing plans to bring the Sweden Democrats directly into his cabinet if his bloc won. According to reporting, political scientist Torbjörn Sjöström from the Novus polling institute noted that the Sweden Democrats developed a uniquely subtle brand of populism. Rather than relying on loud rhetoric, they cultivated a modernized, moderate-sounding posture that remained provocative.

Despite their dip in vote share, the populists remain a force in parliament. Their policy demands on tightening borders and overhauling the penal code shaped the national conversation.

Security, Immigration, and the Broader European Ripple Effect

This election unfolded in the shadow of societal anxieties. Street shootings, turf wars involving juvenile gangs, and the failure of past integration policies dominated the campaign trail. Voters demanded stricter penalties and functional law enforcement strategies, forcing every major party to compete over who could appear toughest on crime.