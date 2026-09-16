Sweden’s centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says

Sweden’s centre-left opposition bloc has defeated the incumbent right-wing governing coalition by a razor-thin margin of just 26,169 votes, securing 175 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag after 99% of ballots were counted by September 16, 2026, setting up a change in government.

The general election went down to the wire as Sweden’s electoral authority processed late-arriving domestic and overseas postal ballots. Public broadcaster SVT announced that the centre-left alliance, spearheaded by the Social Democratic Party and former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, had reached the 175-seat threshold required for a majority in the national parliament. The incumbent right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stopped at 174 seats, falling short by a single seat.

Magdalena Andersson and the Left Bloc Claim Victory

With nearly all districts reporting, SVT declared that the probability of a reversal was virtually non-existent. The likelihood of a turnaround at this stage is so low that we can confidently state that the opposition will secure the most seats in this election, the broadcaster reported.

Reflecting on the tense vote count, Andersson acknowledged the tight margins while speaking to reporters early in the week. It looks like it will be very close, she said, adding, We Social Democrats will always be ready to assume responsibility for the result. For now, we are in the lead. And if that is confirmed, Sweden will have a new government.

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The projected victory paves the way for Andersson to return to power after four years in opposition. However, analysts note that forming a functioning administration will require delicate negotiations across ideological divides. Andersson’s bloc includes parties that are splintered ideologically. Emilia Wikstrom Melin, a 40-year-old union analyst, expressed confidence in the incoming leadership, stating, I am confident that Magdalena is a skilled negotiator, and that she has a plan to make it work… It might take a bit of time, but we will get a government led by Magdalena.

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Ulf Kristersson and the Right-Wing Coalition Fall Short

Governing previously through a minority coalition backed from the outside by the populist right, Kristersson had campaigned on bringing the Sweden Democrats directly into the cabinet for the first time if his bloc retained power.

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The precondition for getting things done is actually the ability to compromise, to have a clear vision but be pragmatic, he noted. If we get people’s votes we will continue to do that for the coming four years.

As the final results solidified, Kristersson addressed the nation’s political future. The voters have had their say, but we still don’t have a final result. Which government will lead Sweden in the coming years is still an open question, and we will do everything we can to ensure that this government will be the very best for our country, he said, confirming he would reach out to fellow party leaders while monitoring the left’s coalition talks.

The Sweden Democrats Face an Unexpected Setback

The most consequential surprise of the election cycle was the underwhelming performance of the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats. Led by Jimmie Åkesson, the anti-immigration party had entered the race hoping to secure formal government portfolios for the first time since entering parliament in 2010. Instead, preliminary returns showed their support dropping to 17.7% of the vote—a decline from their 20.5% showing in 2022.

Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says • FRANCE 24 English

Of course it’s a bit of a disappointment that we are not the second-biggest party anymore in these polls. But it’s still not finished, it can still change, said Julia Kronlid, a Sweden Democrat member of parliament.

The party’s historical ties to extremist and neo-Nazi movements from the 1980s remained a central flashpoint throughout the campaign. While Åkesson’s leadership worked to expel fringe elements and merge restrictive immigration policies with working-class welfare assurances—a strategy noted by Linnaeus University intellectual history professor Andreas Önnerfors for appealing to ordinary voters—the broader political establishment remained deeply divided over their normalization.

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Security, Immigration, and Societal Shifts Define the Debate

The election campaign unfolded against a backdrop of profound demographic and social changes in Sweden.

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Supporters of the right-wing bloc credited these restrictive policies with lowering net immigration to levels not seen since 1984 and curbing gang violence, while critics argued the rhetoric targeted vulnerable communities and minority populations.

Final Verification and Parliamentary Outlook

While public broadcasters and election authorities have signaled that the opposition’s seat count is secure, final certification remains subject to the formal tabulation of remaining late ballots by election officials. The exact distribution across the Riksdag’s 349 seats will dictate the legislative bandwidth available to Magdalena Andersson as she begins the formal process of forming a minority or coalition administration.