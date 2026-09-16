Swertres Results Today: September 15, 2026 (9PM Draw)

For players tracking the official numbers for the Swertres 9PM Results for September 15, 2026, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has released the complete breakdown of winning combinations across major state-sanctioned games.

The state lottery structure involves multiple daily draws, providing continuous opportunities for participants engaged in traditional ticket purchases or digital platforms. Alongside the popular regional three-digit numbers game, the evening schedules capture massive interest due to high-stakes national draws such as the Ultra Lotto 6/58 and Superlotto 6/49.

According to supplementary data provided by pcsoph.com, the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw held on September 15, 2026, yielded a massive jackpot prize of ₱299,250,664.14 with the winning combination 53-49-56-01-18-50. Further data from pcsoph.com outlines the prize tier distribution for that specific draw, recording zero winners for the top tier, seven second-prize winners taking home ₱214,285.71 each for matching 5 out of 6 numbers, 396 third-prize winners receiving ₱3,535.35 each, and 9,644 fourth-prize winners claiming ₱100.00 each.

Recent Major Lotto Draws and Prize Breakdowns

In addition to the Ultra Lotto results, pcsoph.com documented the Superlotto 6/49 draw from September 15, 2026, which featured a winning combination of 23-42-33-15-14-30. That specific draw delivered a jackpot prize of ₱25,166,446.45, alongside two second-prize winners who secured ₱650,000.00 each, 540 third-prize winners earning ₱2,222.22 each, and 11,594 fourth-prize winners collecting ₱50.00 each.

The regulatory framework governing these events requires that all participants verify their tickets directly through official channels. The PCSO schedules standard draws at 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 9:00 PM Philippine time daily, encompassing a diverse array of games including Mega Lotto 6/45, Grand Lotto 6/55, and Lotto 6/42 alongside the 3D Lotto variant.

Understanding Draw Schedules and Digital Options

Participants engaging with the lottery system can choose between physical retail outlets nationwide and authorized digital avenues. Platforms like pcsoph.com note that digital participation options allow users to place bets starting from a minimal amount, offering integration with local e-wallets such as GCash and Maya for streamlined processing.

Photo: pcsoph.com

As regulatory bodies maintain strict oversight over the conduct of these public games, players are continually reminded to exercise financial responsibility. Official verification remains the definitive step for any winning ticket holder prior to claiming prizes at authorized PCSO branches.

Looking ahead, upcoming evening draws will continue under the standard PCSO timetable, with subsequent jackpot totals adjusting based on ticket sales and rollover rules. Enthusiasts are encouraged to check official bulletins and share local results responsibly while adhering to age restrictions and gaming regulations.