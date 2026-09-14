Sydney Sweeney Sports Ad Sparks Backlash From Female Athletes

British sprinter Amy Hunt and a coalition of female athletes have sparked a backlash against a viral sports prediction market advert featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. The campaign by Novig has drawn condemnation from sportswomen who argue the nude promotional imagery objectifies female athletes and undermines their competitive achievements.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Flashpoint in Budapest and the Social Media Wave

The controversy reached a boiling point during the Ultimate Championship in Budapest. Following a season’s best 22.10-second run to finish fourth in the 200m final, British sprinter Amy Hunt delivered a pointed critique live on BBC Sport. Referring to Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s winning time of 21.47 seconds—the fourth-fastest women’s 200m in history—Hunt stated: “Sydney Sweeney, this is what women in sport look like.” She added, “21.4. Muscles. Hard work, blood, sweat, tears. This is a beautiful evening.”

Photo: nytimes.com

The sentiment quickly metastasized across digital platforms. American gymnast Gracie Kramer initiated a broader social media movement by posting a training montage with the caption, “I don’t know what Sydney Sweeney was doing, but this is what women in sport look like.” Kramer told BBC World Service’s Newshour that she “did not expect” the reaction, noting that she wanted to remind audiences that objectification is not the only thing that matters. Across sports, prominent figures joined the digital counter-offensive, including four-time Olympic swimming champion Ariarne Titmus, who described the advert as a “kick in the face” to dedicated sportswomen.

Corporate Strategy and the Prediction Market Landscape

The campaign centers on Novig, a federally regulated U.S. prediction market that allows users to trade contracts on sporting outcomes. The startup launched its nationwide platform in August after receiving designation from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Founder and chief executive Jacob Fortinsky defended the campaign to Front Office Sports, noting that Sweeney approached the firm about an equity partnership and helped shape its messaging. Fortinsky argued that the actress’s ability to capture national attention forced the startup into broader cultural discourses, while defending the adult-oriented marketing by pointing to the platform’s 21-plus user age restriction.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

The aggressive marketing push coincides with the opening weeks of the NFL season, a period defined by heavy spending from prediction-market companies. Competitor Polymarket deployed campaigns featuring LeBron James, Derek Jeter, Eli Manning, Rajon Rondo, Reggie Bush, Spike Lee, and model Emily Ratajkowski, while Betr enlisted actors Jeremy Piven and Adrian Grenier. Amid the escalating backlash from athletes, Sweeney shared images from previous nude sports photoshoots featuring Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Rob Gronkowski, and Karl-Anthony Towns on Instagram, though she did not directly address the athletes’ criticisms.

Major Sports Prediction Market Campaigns Platform Regulatory Status Featured Talent/Partners Campaign Focus Novig CFTC Designated Sydney Sweeney (Equity Partner) Sports-Only Prediction Contracts Polymarket Not specified LeBron James, Derek Jeter, Spike Lee Multi-Market Contracts (Sports & Politics) Betr Not specified Jeremy Piven, Adrian Grenier Sports Promotion

Institutional Backing and the Fight for Representation

The pushback extended beyond individual competitors to major sporting bodies. The Australian Institute of Sport joined the digital response by publishing footage of female athletes training in archery, gymnastics, boxing, softball, and sports science under the banner: “THIS is sport.” Additional condemnation arrived from Olympic track cycling champion Sophie Capewell, Wales rugby international Lisa Neumann, Team GB rugby player Ellie Boatman, Australian water polo silver medallist Tilly Kearns, and world champion boxer Skye Nicolson.

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