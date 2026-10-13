Targeted primarily at high-risk groups, the policy emphasizes selective immunization for children and adolescents with chronic conditions, while streamlining dosing schedules for infants aged 6 to 59 months.

Clinical Essentials for the 2026-27 Season

Updated Formulations: The campaign utilizes updated mRNA and recombinant protein vaccines, specifically targeting current circulating variants like XFG, as recommended by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Epidemiological Rationale and Vulnerability Assessment

The 2026-27 protocol, approved by the Public Health Commission on June 11, 2026, and updated in September, reflects a shift toward managing SARS-CoV-2 as a predictable, year-round respiratory threat. Data from the 2025-26 season underscored that while overall circulation remained stable, the clinical burden remained concentrated in specific cohorts. Through week 18 of 2026, Spain recorded approximately 210,000 cases resulting in 5,300 hospitalizations and 480 deaths.

Conversely, the most severe outcomes—specifically hospitalizations and ICU admissions—remained heavily skewed toward elderly populations and individuals with significant comorbidities.

High-Risk Pediatric Criteria and Administrative Changes

For adolescents aged 12 and older, the scope expands to include metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes mellitus, morbid obesity, and chronic renal disease, as well as cognitive conditions such as Down syndrome.

A significant procedural change for the 2026-27 season is the simplification of the primary series for high-risk children aged 6 to 59 months.

Patient Category Recommended Dosing Strategy Vaccine Type High-Risk (6-59 months, naive) 2 doses (8-week interval) mRNA (Comirnaty XFG 10 μg) High-Risk (6-59 months, prev. infected) 1 dose mRNA (Comirnaty XFG 10 μg) General High-Risk (>12 years) 1 dose mRNA or Recombinant Protein

Regulatory Alignment and Vaccine Availability

The strategy relies on vaccines updated to match the XFG variant, as per EMA recommendations. For the pediatric population under 12, the Ministry has authorized the use of Comirnaty XFG 10 μg/dosis. The use of mRNA technology remains the standard for pregnant individuals and children, while recombinant protein platforms serve as an alternative for other eligible groups. As noted by the Ministry of Health, the vaccine can be administered concomitantly with other routine immunizations, as there is no clinical requirement for an interval between different vaccine types.

“The integration of updated variant-specific boosters into the primary care workflow is essential for maintaining the protection of immunocompromised patients whose antibody titers wane more rapidly than the general population,” noted officials during the September policy briefing.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients currently experiencing acute febrile illness should postpone administration until symptoms resolve. Those with severe immunosuppression, including recipients of hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) or CAR-T cell therapy, require a personalized clinical assessment, as their immune response may necessitate a modified schedule or additional doses beyond the standard recommendations.

As of October 2026, the focus for pediatricians remains the active identification of patients who meet the high-risk criteria to ensure timely uptake before the peak of the winter respiratory season.