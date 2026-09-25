Taylor Swift releases song Cleveland! as nod to partner Kelce

Taylor Swift has officially expanded her musical catalog with the drop of a brand-new track titled “Cleveland!”, arriving as part of her deluxe album release, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

The song serves as a direct nod to Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and recently strengthened his ties to the region by purchasing a $5.35 million lakefront mansion just outside the city. From the opening notes, Swift leans into the public scrutiny and media chatter surrounding her personal life, addressing the noise head-on before shifting focus to her relationship.

“She’s not as hot as she was, but she was only a four / She was never a girls’ girl, she was just a— / And with all of that money, why’s she dressed like trash? / When she smiles, it’s annoying, and have you seen her / Stumbling clumsily? / Would you even call that dancing?” Swift sings in the opening lines.

The track quickly transitions into a defiant chorus that embraces her partner’s hometown and brushes off the online critics:

“And now I guess there’s / Something we all can agree on / But my baby likes what he likes / He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights! / So hate all you like / This is the love of my life.”

Building Roots in Ohio and Supporting Local Teams

The lyrical shout-out to Cleveland Heights highlights the deepening connection between the Grammy-winning artist and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Following Kelce’s acquisition of the multi-million-dollar lakefront property in a nearby village, supporters have closely tracked the couple’s increasing presence in the Midwest.

Swift’s familiarity with her partner’s hometown extends beyond the recording studio. Over the course of their relationship, she has frequently accompanied him to support his favorite local sports franchises. Notably, the couple was spotted courtside at a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game on May 23, 2026, and previously made headlines when they attended a Cleveland Guardians baseball game together in New York City on October 14, 2024.

Streaming Details and Future Releases

The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore is currently streaming everywhere, giving fans a deeper dive into this latest era of Swift’s discography. As listeners continue to unpack the lyricism and autobiographical elements woven throughout the four new tracks, attention remains fixed on how the singer’s high-profile romance continues to inspire her songwriting.

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