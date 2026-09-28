TCL Launches Designer Series Google TVs to Challenge Samsung The Frame

TCL has launched its new Designer Series of televisions running Google TV, starting at $899 at Best Buy. Unveiled initially at IFA 2026, the lineup challenges Samsung’s dominant The Frame series by offering ultra-slim 1.1-inch profiles, matte anti-glare coatings, and built-in artwork libraries without requiring an external connection box.

Hardware Architecture of the TCL Designer Series

The engineering choices behind TCL’s new displays focus heavily on spatial efficiency. Unlike traditional television chassis that taper outward or rely on cumbersome external media boxes to route HDMI cables, the Designer Series integrates all processing hardware directly into a body that sits just 1.1 inches deep against drywall. TCL bundles a specialized flush wall mount directly inside the carton box, eliminating the need to purchase third-party mounting gear. For users who prefer alternative placement, an optional moveable floor stand with wheels is also available.

The lineup splits into two distinct performance tiers. The TCL A300L collection functions as the primary entry point, utilizing 4K QLED panels paired with an ultra-matte screen surface. This tier supports magnetic interchangeable frames, allowing users to swap bezel colors to match individual room aesthetics. Sizes for the A300L range across 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, with an 85-inch version scheduled to follow.

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Comparing the QLED and QD-Mini LED Display Tiers

For buyers prioritizing panel contrast and local dimming performance over customizable bezels, the TCL A400U steps up the specifications. The A400U collection swaps standard QLED for 4K QD-Mini LED technology, incorporating significantly more dimming zones to handle high-dynamic-range content effectively. This performance-focused tier is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes while maintaining the identical 1.1-inch flush-mount form factor.

Both collections run Google TV natively, delivering built-in artwork libraries right out of the box. By integrating these software features with matte anti-glare coatings, TCL aims to make the displays mimic physical canvases when idle. Pricing across both the QLED A300L and the QD-Mini LED A400U series starts at $899 at Best Buy, establishing a direct market challenge against existing lifestyle television options like Samsung’s long-running aesthetic display line.

The Evolving Market for Art-Focused Displays

Aesthetic home entertainment hardware has expanded significantly since Samsung popularized the concept. TCL is no stranger to this category, having previously debuted its NXTFRAME series in 2024.

By keeping all inputs and power systems built straight into the main chassis, TCL avoids the proprietary external connection hubs that competitors often use. This simplifies installation for consumers while maintaining a clean, flush profile against the wall. With retail availability starting immediately at $899, the market for art-integrated displays now features aggressive direct competition across multiple display technologies and software ecosystems.