Teen Indicted in Murder of Project Pat’s Son

Jermiesia Franklin, an 18-year-old Memphis teenager who was 16 at the time of the January 2025 shooting, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Patrick Houston Jr., the son of Memphis rap pioneer Project Pat.

The legal fallout surrounding the tragic death of Patrick Houston Jr. has crossed a critical threshold in the adult criminal court system. Investigators have methodically built a digital and physical trail connecting multiple defendants to what authorities describe as a targeted robbery turned fatal.

The Bottom Line The Charges: Jermiesia Franklin faces two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and evidence tampering, and is currently held on a $5 million bond.

Jermiesia Franklin faces two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and evidence tampering, and is currently held on a $5 million bond. Co-Defendant Arrest: Talia Jones, 19, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Minneapolis and faces charges of aggravated robbery and evidence tampering.

Talia Jones, 19, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Minneapolis and faces charges of aggravated robbery and evidence tampering. The Timeline: Legal proceedings are accelerating, with court dates set for mid-September.

Unraveling the Investigation and Digital Evidence

According to local law enforcement and court documents, Memphis Police Department officers responded to a shooting call on January 10, 2025, near Ketchum Road and Long Street. There, they discovered Houston Jr. shot to death. Investigators later pinpointed the incident to approximately 1:15 p.m. near Charjean Park. Police assert the young man was the target of a calculated robbery plot.

Here is the kicker: digital evidence collected by investigators revealed extensive communication between Franklin and her ex-girlfriend, Talia Jones, both before and after the fatal encounter. While Franklin is accused of firing the fatal shots during the robbery, Jones faces distinct charges of aggravated robbery and tampering with or fabricating evidence. Jones’ legal journey included a high-profile manhunt before U.S. Marshals tracked her down in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on July 15, 2025.

The Cultural Weight and Hip-Hop Legacy in Memphis

The tragedy hits particularly hard within the broader narrative of Southern hip-hop history. Patrick Houston Jr. is the son of Patrick Earl Houston, globally recognized as Project Pat. A cornerstone of the Memphis rap scene, Project Pat cemented his status with iconic anthems like “Chickenhead” and his contributions alongside Three 6 Mafia, including the 2000 hit “Sippin’ on Some Syrup.” He is also the older brother of Three 6 Mafia co-founder Juicy J.

When Houston Jr. was laid to rest on January 25, 2025, at the M.J. Edwards Funeral Home in Memphis, the hip-hop community mourned a devastating personal loss.

Case Timeline and Judicial Next Steps

The judicial proceedings have experienced multiple shifts. While Franklin is held on a $5 million bond, her co-defendant Jones faced a winding path to accountability, which included resisting task force officers during her Minnesota apprehension. Court records show that Jones also had a prior brush with the law in October 2024 involving a domestic dispute near Ketchum Road—close to the eventual crime scene—though that earlier aggravated assault charge was dismissed for lack of prosecution.

Photo: hoodline.com

As the legal machinery churns forward, both defendants face critical court dates. Franklin and Jones had their report dates reset to September 16, with Jones scheduled to stand trial on September 21.

Defendant Age at Crime / Current Age Primary Charges Detention Status / Key Milestone Jermiesia Franklin 16 / 18 Two counts of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Evidence Tampering Held on $5M bond; trial proceedings set for September Talia Jones / 19 Aggravated Robbery, Evidence Tampering Apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Minneapolis; trial set for September 21

Ultimately, as the September trial dates approach, the Memphis community and fans of the Houston family continue to watch a painful chapter inch toward legal resolution.