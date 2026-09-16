Telmex vs. Totalplay Internet Packages: Speeds, Prices & Promotions

As of September 2026, major Mexican telecommunications providers Telmex, Totalplay, and Megacable are aggressively competing in the residential fiber-optic market, with baseline symmetric internet and telephony packages starting at 389 pesos per month. Consumers navigating these broadband tiers must weigh raw throughput, symmetrical upload-to-download ratios, and bundled OTT streaming platform promotions.

Telmex Infinitum Symmetrical Fiber Tiers and Bundles

Telmex structures its Infinitum portfolio around symmetrical data transfer rates, delivering identical upload and download speeds across its fiber-optic infrastructure. According to official Telmex service documentation, entry-level provisioning begins at 120 Megabits per second (Mbps) for 389 pesos monthly, scaling to 150 Mbps at 435 pesos.

Mid-tier configurations offer 250 Mbps for 499 pesos and 350 Mbps for 599 pesos. High-capacity residential consumers can access 500 Mbps at 649 pesos or 600 Mbps at 725 pesos. At the enterprise-adjacent consumer ceiling, Telmex lists an 850 Mbps package at 999 pesos and a top-tier 1,000 Mbps gigabit connection priced at 1,399 pesos per month.

All Infinitum tiers include unlimited voice calling to fixed and mobile numbers within Mexico, the United States, Canada, and up to 180 additional international destinations. Bundled digital services include access to Claro-video and Universal+ at no extra charge. Furthermore, customers who complete subscription and automatic payment domiciliation can select two out of three streaming platforms—Netflix, HBO Max, or F1 TV—with zero subscription costs for the first six months, subject to promotional conditions.

Totalplay Pronto Pago Pricing and Promotional Bundles

Totalplay structures its competitive positioning around early-payment incentives known as pronto pago. According to service data, the operator provides symmetrical fiber connections starting at 100 Mbps for 390 pesos monthly under the early-payment rate. This baseline tier integrates Club WiFi Totalplay, 14 channels accessible via the Totalplay mobile app, and telephony services covering Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Stepping up to 150 Mbps costs 460 pesos per month with the pronto pago discount, bundling identical network and telephony features alongside a three-month promotional period for Standard Netflix with ads and Apple TV+. The 250 Mbps tier climbs to 560 pesos monthly, adding Universal+ in its ad-supported standard tier alongside Netflix and Apple TV+ for three months.

Totalplay also markets packages featuring direct native integration of entertainment platforms into the baseline cost. The 100 Mbps variant priced at 569 pesos embeds Universal+, while the 150 Mbps bundle priced at 609 pesos incorporates HBO Max directly into the monthly bill.

Technical Realities of Fiber Provisioning and Infrastructure Limits

Deploying gigabit-class fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) requires examining the underlying physical layer constraints. While providers advertise symmetrical throughput speeds up to 1,000 Mbps, actual end-user throughput depends heavily on local optical network terminal (ONT) hardware, home Wi-Fi router capabilities, and local fiber attenuation rates.

According to technical disclosures from Telmex, advertised speeds represent maximum transfer capacities under optimal conditions. Real-world download and upload performance can fluctuate based on local modem hardware limitations, the density of simultaneously connected client devices, and the physical optical distance between the subscriber’s premises and the provider’s central distribution office.

The 30-Second Verdict for Consumers

Choosing between Telmex, Totalplay, and Megacable in late 2026 depends on balancing introductory OTT perks against long-term subscription costs. Telmex relies on extensive international calling allowances and aggressive multi-month streaming promotions paired with automatic payment rules. Totalplay leverages prompt-payment discounts and bundled app channels to capture price-sensitive broadband subscribers looking for integrated multi-service packages.