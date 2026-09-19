Texarkana Lawyer Caught in Violent Walmart Parking Lot Incident

A violent confrontation in a New Boston, Texas Walmart parking lot on Wednesday, September 16, involved Texarkana lawyer Shorty Barrett and 60-year-old local resident Curtis Jackson. According to a New Boston Police Department press release, CCTV footage revealed Barrett struck Jackson’s vehicle with Jackson, knocked him unconscious, dragged him aside, and drove away.

The Bottom Line

Incident Timeline: The physical altercation occurred on Wednesday, September 16, in the New Boston Walmart parking lot, shifting initial vehicle-pedestrian collision reports. Law Enforcement Action: The New Boston Police Department released a formal statement on Thursday detailing CCTV and eyewitness evidence involving Mr. Barrett and Mr. Jackson. Medical Status: Curtis Jackson was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the assault.

Investigative Shifts and CCTV Evidence

Initial accounts of the Wednesday incident suggested a standard vehicle-pedestrian accident in the retail parking facility. But the balance of evidence shifted rapidly when investigators reviewed site security systems. According to a Thursday press release issued by the New Boston Police Department, footage from Walmart CCTV parking lot cameras established a different sequence of events.

Rather than an accidental strike by a moving automobile, investigators report that Mr. Barrett used Mr. Jackson’s own vehicle to strike him, rendering the 60-year-old New Boston man unconscious. Footage then captured Mr. Barrett dragging the victim to the side of the lot before exiting the scene.

Incident Metrics and Official Response Data Metric / Detail Recorded Fact Date of Incident Wednesday, September 16 Location New Boston, Texas Walmart Parking Lot Victim Curtis Jackson (Age 60, New Boston resident) Involved Individual Shorty Barrett (Texarkana lawyer) Medical Outcome Transported to local hospital, non-life-threatening injuries

Ongoing Police Inquiry and Public Appeal

Authorities have classified this as an active investigation as local law enforcement works to assemble a comprehensive timeline of the physical confrontation. The New Boston Police Department has urged witnesses or individuals possessing digital recordings of the event to come forward.

Photo: kkyr.com

Investigator Rusty Hill is leading the case for the department. Officials ask anyone with pertinent information regarding the actions of Mr. Barrett or the status of Mr. Jackson to contact the New Boston Police Department directly at 903-628-3771.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.