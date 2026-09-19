The Diana Legacy: 30 Years On – Earl Spencer’s Memoir Sparks Old Wounds for Royals

Nearly three decades after the tragic events of August 1997, the legacy of Diana, Princess of Wales, continues to cast a long and complicated shadow over Britain’s reigning family. Buckingham Palace has issued an unusually angry rebuttal following the publication of a no-holds-barred memoir by Earl Spencer, titled Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. The project has abruptly thrust the institution back into a defensive posture, reviving uncomfortable questions regarding the handling of the late princess’s passing and the public outcry that followed her fatal car crash in Paris.

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That late summer period remains a critical inflection point in modern British history. As people laid siege to royal residences with flowers, the monarchy faced an unprecedented reputational disaster. Critics at the time accused the palace of appearing cold, detached, and profoundly out of touch with the public’s overwhelming grief for the “People’s Princess.”

Reflecting on that volatile atmosphere, royal author Valentine Low noted how thoroughly unprepared the establishment was for the intensity of the public backlash. “It was a very febrile mood. Everyone was taken by surprise by the strength of feeling, and the strength to which the Royal Family was unpopular. The palaces were deemed to have treated Diana badly,” Low recalled.

Echoes of Westminster Abbey and the Funeral Tensions

The friction surrounding the funeral remains a focal point of Earl Spencer’s new literary work. Low, who was present inside Westminster Abbey during the service, vividly remembers the physical and emotional jolt delivered when Earl Spencer stepped up to give his eulogy.

“I heard this noise. I couldn’t quite make out what it was, and then I worked out it was the crowd outside the abbey, who’d been listening on the speakers,” Low said, describing how the sound penetrated the ancient stone walls before triggering an astounding wave of applause inside the sacred building right in front of King Charles and senior royals.

Those underlying tensions directly shaped the upbringing of Prince William and Prince Harry. In his own memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex detailed the immense distress he felt walking behind his mother’s funeral cortege, highlighting Earl Spencer’s vehement opposition at the time. According to Prince Harry’s account, “Mummy’s brother, Uncle Charles, raised hell. ‘You can’t make these boys walk behind their mother’s coffin! It’s barbaric’.”

The Royal Response and Continuing Aftershocks

The intense public pressure eventually forced a historic intervention. The late Queen Elizabeth II acknowledged the profound public shock, noting the difficulty of articulating collective grief. Supported by the modernising influence of then-Prime Minister Tony Blair—a dynamic later immortalized in the film The Queen starring Helen Mirren—the speech aimed to bridge a dangerous gap between crown and commoner.

Yet, Earl Spencer’s new book demonstrates that the underlying disputes over character, accountability, and the treatment of the young princess have never fully faded away. The text re-opens public debates concerning the actions of King Charles and his relationship with Queen Camilla, while generating fierce discussions across digital platforms among Diana’s enduring supporters.

Readers are encouraged to share their thoughts and perspectives on these developments in the comments section below.