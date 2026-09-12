The Family Stone Sequel In Works With Almost All Cast Returning

Searchlight Pictures announced that a sequel to the 2005 holiday film The Family Stone is officially in the works, featuring nearly the entire original cast. Titled The Families Stone, the new movie takes place 20 years later and starts production in New York this autumn under writer-director Thomas Bezucha.

Two decades after The Family Stone became a holiday staple, the Stone family is preparing to gather once more on the big screen. Searchlight Pictures revealed via social media that the upcoming follow-up, titled The Families Stone, will bring back almost every major actor from the original cast for a brand-new Christmas narrative.

The Returning Cast and Creative Team Behind The Families Stone

The sequel reunites an impressive ensemble cast. The returning roster features Claire Danes as Julie Morton, Rachel McAdams as Amy Stone, Dermot Mulroney as Everett Stone, Craig T. Nelson as Kelly Stone, Sarah Jessica Parker as Meredith Morton, Luke Wilson as Ben Stone, Tyrone Giordano as Thad Stone, Elizabeth Reaser as Susannah Stone, Paul Schneider as Brad Stevenson, and Brian White as Patrick Thomas, as detailed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Behind the camera, Thomas Bezucha returns to both write and direct the sequel. Michael London and Shannon Gaulding are producing for Groundswell Productions, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson for Pretty Matches Productions. Taylor Friedman and Daniel Yu are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to production heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

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Plot Details and Honoring Diane Keaton’s Legacy

The official logline establishes that the story picks up twenty years after the passing of family matriarch Sybil Stone. In the 2005 film, Diane Keaton portrayed Sybil, whose character dealt with a terminal illness during the holiday gathering. Keaton passed away in October 2025 at the age of 79.

Photo: hollywoodreporter.com

Rather than recasting or ignoring the absence, the sequel directly incorporates her character’s death into the premise. The plot follows the Stone family as they reunite for Christmas only to discover that their father, played by Craig T. Nelson, has unexpectedly invited a new romantic partner to meet the family.

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“Twenty years after their mother’s passing, the Stone family reunites for Christmas only to face the season’s biggest surprise: their father has unexpectedly invited the woman he’s fallen in love with to meet the family.” Photo: Deadline Official logline, via The Hollywood Reporter

Director Thomas Bezucha had already begun working on the script when Keaton died. He explained to the media that the loss deeply impacted his creative process while shaping the follow-up film as a tribute to her legacy.

Cast members have also spoken about returning to the fictional home after two decades. Luke Wilson shared his enthusiasm after reading the screenplay.

“Tom Bezucha is a great writer and a great director, and I read the script, and it’s really funny, and it’s so nice that everybody wants to work together again. After the death of Diane Keaton, it’ll be even more meaningful because she was so great to be around on the first one.” The Simple Reason I Not Worried About Nvidia Hugging Face Acquisition Luke Wilson, Actor, via Entertainment Tonight

Box Office History and Cultural Endurance of the Original Film

The enduring popularity of the original movie paved the way for the new project. Released by 20th Century Fox in December 2005, the first film grossed over $92.9 million worldwide. Sarah Jessica Parker earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as the uptight Meredith Morton, who clashes with her boyfriend Everett’s bohemian New England family.

The Family Stone Sequel Is in the Works After Diane Keaton's Death | E! News

Over the past twenty years, the film transformed from a modest box office success into a heavily rewatched holiday favorite. Production on the sequel is slated to take place in New York this fall, though Searchlight Pictures has not yet announced an official release date.