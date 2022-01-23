The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks victorious in the NBA

Garland wins Cleveland

The Bucks are getting closer to the Miami Heat, third in the Eastern Conference, who will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. They are followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (94-87), thanks, among others, to Darius Garland (23 points, 11 assists). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points for the Thunder, which suffered its fifth straight loss.