The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks victorious in the NBA

The Phoenix Suns, leaders of the Western Conference (and the NBA), easily disposed of the Indiana Pacers (113-103) on Saturday. After a balanced first period, Phoenix escaped in the third quarter (67-54, 27th) and left his opponent behind. The Suns thus signed a sixth consecutive victory and the ninth in their last 10 matches.
Mikal Bridges, author of 23 points, was the main architect of his team’s success, well supported by Bismack Biyombo (21 points and 13 rebounds, the best total of his career, having started the match from the bench) and Chris Paul (18 points and 16 assists). Suddenly, Devin Booker was able to afford to be in a difficult evening (11 pts, 5/23 to shoot including 0/6 at three points).
Antetokounmpo spared in Milwaukee
At the same time, the Milwaukee Bucks, defending champions and fourth in the Eastern Conference, won a third victory in a row, against the Sacramento Kings (133-127). The Wisconsin franchise played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, spared for knee pain. But she could count on Khris Middleton (34 points) and Jrue Holiday (26 pts).
Sacramento got off to a good start (35-27, 12th), driven in particular by Harrison Barnes (29 pts), but, at the break, Milwaukee took control (62-54). The Bucks then raced ahead. The Californians became threatening again at the end of the match, returning to four points (118-114, 45th). But the defending champions managed to escape again. Milwaukee shot 50% from long range (21/42).
Garland wins Cleveland
The Bucks are getting closer to the Miami Heat, third in the Eastern Conference, who will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. They are followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (94-87), thanks, among others, to Darius Garland (23 points, 11 assists). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points for the Thunder, which suffered its fifth straight loss.