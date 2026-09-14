Three Ministerial Advisers Join the General Inspectorate of Finance

In September 2026, France’s Inspection générale des finances (IGF) appointed seven new recruits, including three ministerial advisors: Laure Ménétrier from the Ministry of Higher Education, Guillaume Chomette from the Ministry of Transport, and Caroline Reuillon from the Ministry of National Education, according to reporting by Acteurs Publics.
The Bottom Line
- Strategic Talent Migration: The IGF has reinforced its ranks by drawing directly from ministerial cabinets, securing three experienced administrative leaders among its seven September 2026 appointments.
- Cross-Sector Expertise: The new additions bring targeted institutional experience spanning transport budgeting, higher education research policies, and artificial intelligence deployment within the public sector.
- Elite Administrative Pedigree: The recruits feature high-level backgrounds across key state bodies including the Direction du Budget, École Nationale d’Administration (ENA), and HEC.
Inside the IGF’s Cabinet Recruitment Strategy
According to reporting by Paul Idczak for Acteurs Publics, the Inspection générale des finances integrated seven new members in September 2026. Three of these appointments involve direct recruitment from ministerial cabinets, bridging the gap between executive policymaking and independent financial audit.
Here is the math on the incoming cohort. The appointments cover specialized industrial, financial, and digital oversight domains. By drawing on personnel who have managed state budgets and ministerial portfolios, the IGF secures immediate operational familiarity with current government expenditures.
Profile Analysis of the Ministerial Recruits
The newly appointed inspectors bring diverse technical backgrounds cultivated across both public administration and private enterprise. Laure Ménétrier, aged 46, is a chief engineer of mines and a physics doctorate holder who previously served as research advisor to Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste, as detailed by Acteurs Publics. Her career includes roles within the Directorate-General for Enterprises, the General Commissioner for Investment, and the General Council for Economy, alongside advisory positions for Élisabeth Borne and Jean-Baptiste Djebbari between 2019 and 2020. She also spent three years from 2022 to 2025 as general manager of ECOV, a French carpooling solutions provider.
Guillaume Chomette, 32, transitions to the IGF after serving for one year as deputy chief of staff to Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot. An alumnus of ENA’s Aimé Césaire promotion (2021) and a state administrator, Chomette previously worked as a bureau chief at the Direction du Budget (DB) from 2024 to 2025.
Caroline Reuillon rounds out the trio. Since October 2025, she acted as advisor for budget, digital affairs, and artificial intelligence in the cabinet of National Education Minister Édouard Geffray. A contract worker trained at HEC and Sciences Po Paris, Reuillon previously managed multiple bureaus within Bercy’s direction of the budget.
Comparative Overview of IGF Appointees
|Name
|Previous Ministerial Role
|Key Administrative & Private Background
|Laure Ménétrier
|Research Advisor to Philippe Baptiste
|Chief Engineer of Mines; former DG ECOV (2022-2025); advisor to Borne & Djebbari
|Guillaume Chomette
|Deputy Chief of Staff to Philippe Tabarot
|State Administrator (ENA, Prom. Aimé Césaire); Bureau Chief at Direction du Budget
|Caroline Reuillon
|Budget, Digital, and AI Advisor to Édouard Geffray
|HEC & Sciences Po Paris; former bureau chief at Bercy Direction du Budget
Institutional Implications for Public Audit
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.