Three Ministerial Advisers Join the General Inspectorate of Finance

In September 2026, France’s Inspection générale des finances (IGF) appointed seven new recruits, including three ministerial advisors: Laure Ménétrier from the Ministry of Higher Education, Guillaume Chomette from the Ministry of Transport, and Caroline Reuillon from the Ministry of National Education, according to reporting by Acteurs Publics.

Here is the math on the incoming cohort. The appointments cover specialized industrial, financial, and digital oversight domains. By drawing on personnel who have managed state budgets and ministerial portfolios, the IGF secures immediate operational familiarity with current government expenditures.

According to reporting by Paul Idczak for Acteurs Publics, the Inspection générale des finances integrated seven new members in September 2026. Three of these appointments involve direct recruitment from ministerial cabinets, bridging the gap between executive policymaking and independent financial audit.

Profile Analysis of the Ministerial Recruits

The newly appointed inspectors bring diverse technical backgrounds cultivated across both public administration and private enterprise. Laure Ménétrier, aged 46, is a chief engineer of mines and a physics doctorate holder who previously served as research advisor to Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste, as detailed by Acteurs Publics. Her career includes roles within the Directorate-General for Enterprises, the General Commissioner for Investment, and the General Council for Economy, alongside advisory positions for Élisabeth Borne and Jean-Baptiste Djebbari between 2019 and 2020. She also spent three years from 2022 to 2025 as general manager of ECOV, a French carpooling solutions provider.

Guillaume Chomette, 32, transitions to the IGF after serving for one year as deputy chief of staff to Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot. An alumnus of ENA’s Aimé Césaire promotion (2021) and a state administrator, Chomette previously worked as a bureau chief at the Direction du Budget (DB) from 2024 to 2025.

Caroline Reuillon rounds out the trio. Since October 2025, she acted as advisor for budget, digital affairs, and artificial intelligence in the cabinet of National Education Minister Édouard Geffray. A contract worker trained at HEC and Sciences Po Paris, Reuillon previously managed multiple bureaus within Bercy’s direction of the budget.