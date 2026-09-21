TIME Appoints Mike Duffy as Managing Director, APAC

TIME has appointed Mike Duffy as its new Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, effective September 21. Operating from London, Duffy reports directly to Damian Douglas and joins the publication’s global commercial leadership team.

London-Based Duffy Returns to TIME for APAC Expansion

The appointment places him at the forefront of expanding international partnerships and commercial growth across a vital publishing market.

Building on a Six-Year Legacy of International Growth

The transition marks a return to TIME for Duffy. During a previous six-year tenure that culminated in his role as VP, Partnerships and Head of EMEA, he helped scale TIME’s international business footprint.

His earlier work included spearheading multiyear collaborations, such as the inaugural TIME100 AI Impact Awards in Dubai. According to internal communications shared by TIME Chief Business Officer Viktoria Degtar on Monday, Duffy also expanded the TIME100 Impact Awards into new markets and managed the launch of TIME100 Africa in Rwanda.

Stepping Up From The Observer to Regional Leadership

Most recently, Duffy served as Chief Commercial Officer of The Observer. He brings more than 17 years of professional experience in building strategic partnerships across global markets.

Degtar noted that Duffy’s deep institutional knowledge and international leadership background make him uniquely equipped to lead the brand’s next phase of expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.

Capitalizing on Corporate Alliances and Live Events

A thriving international commercial network has been consistently built by TIME, driven by long-term partnerships with major worldwide institutions, an increasing number of events in key global territories, and a broadening suite of international editions. The APAC region represents a critical priority for the publisher’s next phase of growth.

Duffy will oversee the commercial business across the region, leveraging TIME’s various platforms to deepen presence and forge enduring partnerships.

Capturing the Momentum of Emerging Cultural Movements

Reflecting on his return, Duffy emphasized the strategic importance of the region to contemporary cultural and economic movements.

“The six years I previously spent here were among the most rewarding of my career,” Duffy stated. “Asia-Pacific is producing the next generation of global leaders, companies, ideas and cultural movements, and TIME is uniquely positioned to convene the people shaping the region. I see enormous potential to deepen our presence, create ambitious new partnerships.”

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