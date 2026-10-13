Tinashe’s ‘Popstar’ and the TikTok Trend: Emotional Breakdown

Tinashe released her eighth studio album, Popstar, on September 25, anchoring a digital cultural shift toward emotional vulnerability through the track featuring the lyrics, “I’m ’bout to lose control/I’m about to crash out.”

From Viral Memes to Psychological Breaking Points

The phrase “crash out” has surfaced across TikTok and Instagram search feeds as a meme-adjacent expression for reaching a psychological breaking point. Rather than maintaining composure, digital culture is leaning into the admission of defeat.

The Functional Purpose of Yielding to Exhaustion

Yielding to exhaustion serves a functional purpose in psychological recovery. Repressing frustration often deepens chronic dissatisfaction, while experiencing emotional lows can offer a necessary reset. This dynamic forms a repeating behavioral loop across digital spaces.

From Collapse to the State of Intense Focus

Yas stated in her newsletter that she is in favor of allowing oneself to collapse and feel like inconsolable children, saying that this can sometimes be the best thing to do for oneself. She also mentioned that moments of helplessness, anger, exhaustion, or the feeling that nothing works anymore are actually signs of growth.

These temporary disruptions act as growing pains when shedding familiar habits for new ones. High-achieving and perfectionist individuals frequently suppress symptoms of burnout to maintain continuous productivity. Surrendering to the weight of emotional overload replaces defense mechanisms with bodily presence.

Rejecting the Demand to Function Flawlessly

The cultural pivot toward accepting low-energy states functions as a direct counterweight to hyper-productive societal expectations. Resisting constant optimization creates room to process internal overload without treating distress as a cataclysmic failure.

Accepting a temporary collapse does not equate to abandoning personal responsibility or endorsing destructive behavior. Instead, it rejects the demand to function flawlessly under systemic pressure. The Substack publication advises letting go of rigid routines, allowing tears or frustration, and granting permission to simply remain where one is—whether for a few minutes or an entire evening.