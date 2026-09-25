TNA IMPACT: Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth brawl during live broadcast

TNA Wrestling held a special live episode of IMPACT on AMC from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, as the roster continues the countdown to Bound for Glory. The live broadcast opened with Leon Slater kicking off the show ahead of his upcoming opportunity in three weeks.

Slater addressed facing off against Ryan Nemeth last week and the subsequent attack by TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. Calling out Nic Nemeth to the ring, a brawl quickly ensued involving Ryan Nemeth as well. Security rushed to the ring to separate them before Director of Authority Santino Marella interrupted to break up the chaos, forbidding either competitor from laying a finger on each other under threat of stripping the world title or revoking the title shot.

Hardys Seek Revenge

Backstage, Matt Hardy spoke out about being attacked the previous week and realized there were two attackers. Jeff Hardy then returned, stating he will never forget and is ready for revenge. The Hardys demanded that the mystery attackers show themselves when they hit the ring later in the evening.

Nemeth Competes in X-Division Qualifier

Ryan Nemeth faced KJ Orso in a TNA X-Division Qualifiers Match. The action saw Ryan Nemeth shove KJ into the corner, execute a Neckbreaker on the outside of the floor, and apply a Chokehold before Orso fought back with a dropkick to the right arm during the live San Antonio broadcast.

Backstage Confrontations

Elsewhere on the card, The System addressed their minds being on Bound for Glory, with Eddie Edwards expressing confidence regarding his match against Elijah.