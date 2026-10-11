Toronto FC Defeats CF Montreal 2-1 with Late Goals

Toronto FC secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over CF Montreal in the 401 Derby, scoring two goals in the dying minutes of the match as substitutes Lewis Morgan and Djordje Mihailovic completed a late comeback. Field Level Media reported that the stoppage-time heroics lifted Toronto to a 7-10-11 record and 32 points, while Montreal dropped to 6-16-6 and 24 points.

The intense match saw Montreal break the deadlock in the 52nd minute. Daniel Rios nudged a rebound into an open goal after former Toronto striker Prince Owusu played a brilliant through ball to Matty Longstaff in the box. Longstaff unleashed a powerful, close-range attempt that Toronto goalkeeper William Yarbrough spilled directly into Rios’ path.

Earlier in the contest, Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza frustrated the Toronto attack. In the 11th minute, Breza turned away the home side’s best first-half opportunities in close succession, denying Daniel Salloi at the far post before scrambling back to his feet to paw away Matheus Pereira’s attempt from the edge of the goal area. Salloi later forced another diving save out of Breza in the 69th minute with a shot directed into space, while Owusu struck the post for the visitors in the 80th minute.

Toronto’s roster faced early disruption when goalkeeper Luka Gavran was forced off in the 23rd minute with an apparent lower-body injury following an awkward fall. His exit cleared the way for William Yarbrough to make his club debut and his first MLS appearance in more than two years.

The tactical setup for Montreal featured head coach Philippe Eullaffroy sticking with the back-three formation deployed in their previous outing against Cincinnati. Meanwhile, defender Brayan Vera picked up a yellow card in his first appearance since September 9, and Walker Zimmerman missed his second straight match due to ankle issues after sitting out against Nashville on yellow card accumulation.

The match turned decisively in second-half stoppage time. Niklas Dorsch delivered a cross that Morgan got on the end of, tying the game 1-1. Moments later, Mihailovic—facing his former club—met Theo Corbeanu’s cross at the back post and blasted a shot past a helpless Breza to clinch the game for the home side.

Metric / Team Toronto FC CF Montreal Record (W-L-D) 7-10-11 6-16-6 Points 32 24 Match Result 2 (Win) 1 (Loss)

Field Level Media originally published this story on October 10, 2026.