Oleshky, a seaside tourist town in Ukraine famed for its inland sand dunes, has transformed into a front-line humanitarian disaster area where starving civilians remain trapped amid active combat, according to reporting by the BBC. Satellite imagery from November shows at least eight damaged vehicles on a one-kilometer stretch of the road heading out of Oleshky toward Kardashynka on the way to Hola Prystan’, alongside scorch marks and evidence of active mining that cuts off escape routes.

Conditions Inside the Front-Line City

Residents remaining inside Oleshky face severe deprivations, including food shortages and property destruction. Ludmilla, a local resident whose own home was destroyed when the Kakhovka Dam further up the Dnipro River was blown up under Russian occupation in June 2023, told the BBC that she is now living in someone else’s burned-out house. “I’m in someone else’s house, which is also burned,” Ludmilla said, explaining that she refuses to move because destruction is pervasive everywhere. Trees hit by shelling serve as a primary source of firewood for those remaining.

Russian soldiers are stationed inside the city, utilizing buildings and basements for cover from roving Ukrainian drones. “They sit in basements,” Ludmilla told the BBC. “We don’t see them but they’re there.” Local accounts indicate that bodies can lie uncollected for days, and in some instances, deceased Russian soldiers have been abandoned by their military units to rot. Small trench networks visible at intersections on the city’s approaches illustrate the heavy militarization that has persisted for months.

Evacuation Risks and Transport Dangers

Attempting to leave Oleshky presents severe physical dangers due to landmines and active targeting. Verified footage and satellite data from late January show badly damaged vehicles, including ambulances, that veered off roads after being blown up or striking mines. Similar destruction is visible along the E97 road to the east of the city. A Ukrainian soldier told the BBC that Ukrainian forces deployed mines to prevent Russia from delivering weapons to fighters inside the city, but asserted that volunteers are kept informed about safe routes, while accusing Russia of haphazardly scattering explosives.

Not all residents are willing or able to leave. Elderly residents in front-line towns frequently show reluctance to abandon their homes for an uncertain future. Another resident, Hanna, described to the BBC seeing a drone hovering directly above a roughly 90-year-old woman who simply looked up, waved her hand dismissively, and hobbled on.

Official Responses and Diplomatic Stalemate

The humanitarian crisis has triggered competing accusations between Ukrainian and Russian authorities. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that he has appealed to Russian authorities to establish a “humanitarian corridor” for safe civilian evacuations, accusing Russia of inflicting “deliberate terrorism” against non-combatants. Ukrainian officials maintain that both trapped civilians and Russian soldiers stationed in the city have been left to their fate by occupying authorities.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Conversely, the Russian Embassy in London told the BBC that ongoing “humanitarian difficulties” stem from “systematic strikes” by Ukrainian forces on the city. Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of the Kherson region, accused Ukraine of destroying local schools and kindergartens, though his Telegram posts in April did not specifically address the humanitarian situation.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) stated that it is engaged in talks with authorities on both sides as it seeks further information regarding conditions inside Oleshky.