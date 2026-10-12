Troye Sivan’s ‘She’s the Best’ Album Tops Billboard’s New Music Poll

Troye Sivan’s latest full-length LP, She’s the Best, captured 56% of the vote in a weekend listener poll published Friday, October 9, on Billboard, outperforming new studio releases from artists including Cardi B and Slayyyter by a wide margin before voting closed on Sunday.

What You Need to Know About the Poll Victory

Troye Sivan’s new studio album She’s the Best claimed 56% of total listener votes on Billboard’s new music poll.

The LP rose above competing releases from Cardi B, Slayyyter, Ez Mil with Eminem, Pitbull, and Remi Wolf.

The title track features a music video starring Nicole Kidman and backing vocals from Charli xcx.

How the Listener Vote Unfolded on Billboard

Listeners voting in the poll published Friday, October 9, on Billboard, chose Sivan’s latest full-length LP as their favorite new music. By closing time on Sunday, the album secured 56% of the overall vote. Coming up behind She’s the Best on the poll were Cardi B’s release with 9% of the vote, and Slayyyter’s project with 7% of the vote, as billboard.com reported.

The Creative Journey Behind the 12-Track LP

Speaking to Billboard during a recent interview on the release of his new album, Sivan explained his focus on cultural resonance. “As long as there’s cultural conversation and people kind of listening to the songs and understanding what I’m trying to say, and watching the videos, that’s kind of my thing that I care about,” he shared.

Troye Sivan – She’s the Best (Official Music Video)

The album explores contrasting emotional states, moving between bombastic stage numbers and lonely hotel room songwriting sessions. Of the set’s title track, which boasts Nicole Kidman as the star of its music video, Sivan noted, “It’s such an important song to me. It’s just something I hadn’t explored before in music. It’s something I’ve felt for my whole life and never really had a way to express it.”

He added that the title reflects a grounding presence in his life. “When I arrived at ‘She’s the Best,’ I think that’s also why I made it the album title — I realized that was the one thing that is constant in my life, and that has always been constant, and the stability of it and the support I’ve had from the women and feminine people in my life has been the thing that’s got me through all areas.”

Photo: theguardian.com

Comparative Poll Standings and Industry Reception

The weekend voting numbers highlighted a clear fan preference for Sivan’s latest rollout compared to other high-profile drops. While established chart presences like Cardi B and genre favorites like Slayyyter generated considerable initial attention on New Music Friday guides, Sivan’s audience mobilized decisively across the voting window.

Artist / Release Poll Placement Vote Share Troye Sivan — She’s the Best 1st 56% Cardi B — Don’t Chart 2nd 9% Slayyyter — I Think He’s Got a Girl 3rd 7%

The project also draws notable collaborative energy from across the contemporary pop ecosystem. As detailed in reviews covering the release, the title track features backing vocals from Charli xcx, whose husband George Daniel co-produced tracks on the album. Additional production and stylistic nods range from subtle acoustic arrangements to distinct post-acid house flavors on tracks like Canada Dry and I Do This for You.