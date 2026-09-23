Trump and Milei Meet at UN Shield of the Americas Summit in New York

Applause, Winks, and Distant Salutes: Inside Donald Trump and Javier Milei’s Regional Gathering in New York

At United Nations Headquarters in New York, Donald Trump made a delayed entrance into Room 6, stepping into a gathering of regional conservative allies that included Argentine President Javier Milei. According to reporting from La Nación, the room erupted into applause as the former U.S. president walked toward his seat, pausing briefly to acknowledge Milei, who returned a greeting with a wave of his left hand.

This marked the first in-person cross-over between Milei and Trump during the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly. The private session convened 15 nations participating in the “Shield of the Americas,” a multinational security coalition launched by Trump alongside Latin American partners, as reported by Infobae. Despite White House expectations for a half-hour appearance, Trump’s time in the room lasted just 14 minutes.

A Nod to Electoral Success and Regional Alignment

Seated alongside Argentine Chancellor Pablo Quirno at the center of the room, Milei listened to proceedings via simultaneous translation. Behind him sat Economy Minister Luis Caputo and Argentina’s Ambassador to the United States, Alec Oxenford, according to La Nación. During his brief remarks, Trump looked toward the Argentine delegation and remarked, “We had a great victory in Argentina… well, it’s been a while since then, and by a double,” highlighting the alignment between Washington and Buenos Aires.

Photo: centraldenoticiasmadariaga.com

The gathering served as a diplomatic snapshot of hemispheric relations among right-of-center leaders. Alongside Milei sat Chilean President José Antonio Kast, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, and Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori. According to La Nación, Kast orchestrated a moment of camaraderie by taking a selfie with regional leaders before handing his camera to U.S. diplomat Christopher Landau to capture a group photograph.

Bilateral Interchanges and High-Level U.S. Attendance

Trump’s brief 14-minute window was backed by a heavy administrative contingent. Secretary of State Marco Rubio kicked off the proceedings, flanked by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, National Security Advisor Stephen Miller, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. Also in attendance was Kristi Noem, the U.S. official who previously spearheaded initial administrative steps regarding Argentina’s visa waiver ambitions, as noted by La Nación.

Benefiting from shared language capabilities, Milei engaged in an extended conversation in the corner of the crowded room with Juan Pablo Segura, the newly appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs. According to local reports, Milei briefly covered his mouth with a folder while speaking in the presence of press corps members before sharing warm greetings with Noem and Fujimori.

As Trump departed to meet the demands of a compressed schedule, leaders like Milei concluded the session with characteristic gestures, offering thumbs-up signs as the high-stakes gathering wound down.