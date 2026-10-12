Trump Faces Backlash Over Plan to Import Russian Diesel Amid Energy Price Surge

US President Donald Trump faces a growing backlash after announcing plans to import diesel from Russia. The deal, designed to lower soaring fuel prices ahead of the midterms, has been condemned by lawmakers and international allies who argue it undermines sanctions and aids the Kremlin’s war effort in Ukraine.

Average diesel prices reached $6.28 a gallon, down slightly from a record high of $6.53 at the end of September, placing immense pressure on agricultural states reliant on fuel for machinery and transport.

According to the sources, subsequent shipments will include 500,000 tonnes in November, one million more after that, and a further three million tonnes delivered within a short period depending on the condition of Russian refineries.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed these figures to the state-owned agency Tass, stating that future export volumes could reach three million tonnes per month. The arrangement involves the US Treasury suspending fuel export sanctions on Russia for six months to facilitate market-rate sales.

“Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Photo: BBC

The Bipartisan Backlash and Legislative Conflict

The agreement immediately collided with existing United States federal law. Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing the war against Ukraine.

A group of seven senators—comprising four Republicans and three Democrats—released a joint statement on Sunday urging Trump to reverse course. The statement was signed by Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis, and John Curtis, alongside Democratic senators Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal, and Ron Wyden.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the arrangement as a gift to Putin and an investment in an ongoing war, noting that the country’s energy infrastructure remains a primary target.

Not all lawmakers oppose the measure. Republican Representative Thomas Massie voiced support for lifting petroleum sanctions entirely.

The political stakes are exceptionally high. The controversy unfolds as Americans prepare for next month’s midterm elections, which will determine whether the Republican Party maintains control of Congress. Current polling shows widespread public disapproval of the administration’s handling of the economy and the conflict in Iran.

International Condemnation and the Impact on Ukraine

Abroad, the deal has fractured the unified Western front that has sought to isolate Moscow since 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the arrangement as a gift to Putin and an investment in an ongoing war, noting that the country’s energy infrastructure remains a primary target.

Photo: The Guardian

Relentless Ukrainian drone strikes have previously crippled key Russian refineries.

Trump countered these criticisms by suggesting that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil facilities drive up global prices and harm American workers.

Other international leaders voiced strong objections. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the agreement stands in direct opposition to joint efforts by allies to foster peace and stability in Europe. UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting similarly emphasized that Western allies should maintain pressure on Russia.

Shipment Phase Volume Conditions Immediate Release 300,000 tonnes Released to global and US markets November Allocation 500,000 tonnes Scheduled delivery Subsequent Phase one million more Following initial shipments Final Projected Phase three million tonnes Dependent on refinery operational status

An Energy Ceasefire and Future Uncertainty

Amid the growing friction over fuel imports, Trump announced on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had reached an unspecified “energy ceasefire.” While Ukrainian leadership welcomed the prospect of a pause in infrastructure attacks, Moscow offered no immediate official response.