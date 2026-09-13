Trump reiterates support for Irish unity during Ireland visit

U.S. President Donald Trump reignited the debate over Northern Ireland during a Dublin visit on Saturday by declaring his support for Irish unity. The remarks surprised Irish officials and frustrated unionist politicians in London, while Scottish independence discussions were explicitly deferred.

American presidents have traditionally approached the explosive debate over whether British-led Northern Ireland should reunify with the Republic of Ireland with extreme caution. President Donald Trump discarded that diplomatic playbook entirely during his recent European trip, delivering remarks that quickly sent shockwaves through Dublin, Belfast, and London.

Dublin Meetings and the Call for Irish Unity

Trump voiced enthusiastic backing for Northern Ireland breaking away from the United Kingdom to merge with the Republic of Ireland during a visit to Dublin. The comments caught officials in Dublin off guard and immediately irritated pro-British politicians across the region. Doubling down on his stance while visiting a golf tournament at one of his resorts, Trump made his perspective clear to reporters.

Donald Trump Backs United Ireland in Break from US Neutrality

The outspoken backing reignited discussions on Irish unity, pulling long-standing constitutional questions back into the international spotlight. Yet, when questioned about a parallel secession movement elsewhere in the British Isles, Trump drew a hard line. Regarding Scotland, where his family also owns a golf resort, he told reporters, That one I won’t talk about yet. I’ll save that for another day .

Political Fallout Across the British Isles

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has firmly ruled out holding another referendum on Scottish independence as well as any vote on Northern Ireland leaving the UK, recalling that Scotland previously voted against independence in 2014. Meanwhile, unionist politicians in Northern Ireland and London expressed sharp frustration over the American leader’s commentary.

Photo: Washington Post

Donald Trump Visits Ireland for Diplomacy and Golf Amid Tight Security

To calm the escalating political storm, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin stepped in to downplay the uproar. Speaking after lunch with Trump at the golf course, Martin defended the remarks as reflective of a unique viewpoint.

It shouldn’t be a surprise.

Martin noted that he and Trump discussed Northern Ireland, its relationship with the Republic, and the history of how the British-run region achieved peace.

Trump Greets Supporters With Four More Years Chants at Doonbeg Golf Club

Echoes of the 1998 Peace Agreement

Trump’s remarks inevitably resurfaced the fragile history surrounding the 1998 peace agreement, which successfully ended three decades of violence between Irish nationalists seeking a united Ireland and unionists determined to keep Northern Ireland part of the United Kingdom.

Photo: Reuters

Despite expressing personal support for unification, the Irish prime minister cautioned that public appetite for an immediate constitutional shift remains low. In a separate interview, Martin offered a pragmatic assessment of the current political reality.