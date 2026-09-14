Trump Rejects AI Slowdown Calls to Maintain Lead Over China

President Donald Trump dismissed growing industry warnings about artificial intelligence going rogue, telling reporters on Sunday at his Doonbeg golf resort in Ireland that dire predictions are driven by “negative forces” forecasting scenarios that will not materialize. As leaders in the tech sector publicly urge a temporary halt on rapid capability scaling, the political leadership in Washington insists that pumping the brakes would surrender technological supremacy to foreign adversaries, most notably China.

The Geopolitical Imperative Driving the White House Stance

The debate over artificial intelligence governance has transformed into a high-stakes geopolitical contest. During his remarks in Ireland, President Trump framed the race in absolute terms, stating, “We’re leading China in AI, we’re the most sophisticated country in the world, and frankly, I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI, wins.” While acknowledging that governments can establish regulatory guardrails, Trump doubled down on his skepticism toward those demanding an immediate operational pause.

This sentiment echoes strongly within the legislative branch. House Speaker Mike Johnson, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, argued against implementing any moratorium on artificial intelligence development. According to Johnson, rushing into emergency legislative sessions or regulatory freezes would allow Beijing to eclipse American capabilities, creating an immediate security vulnerability. “If Congress just races in and does some sort of emergency session to try to regulate AI, we will lose the race to China,” Johnson stated, emphasizing the need for steady oversight rather than knee-jerk restrictions.

Inside the Tech Industry’s Internal Safety Schism

The political pushback comes in direct response to an escalating internal revolt among major artificial intelligence architects. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published an essay on Saturday, calling on both corporate labs and governments to deliberately slow down the pace of capability improvements. Amodei warned that unchecked scaling could lead to scenarios where human operators lose control of autonomous systems, alongside expanding threat vectors for sophisticated cyberattacks and bioterrorism.

To mitigate these risks, Amodei proposed that laboratories voluntarily integrate third-party safety evaluators and commit to international cooperation frameworks—steps Anthropic pledged to adopt unilaterally. These warnings found immediate backing from industry leaders Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, both of whom voiced support for Amodei’s cautions via social media. Altman further revealed in an interview with Fortune Magazine released Saturday, that OpenAI officials have actively discussed pausing certain tests on the technology to prioritize safety, while also delaying any initial public offering until at least 2027.

The Pushback From Policymakers and Presidential Advisors

Not all officials within the administration’s orbit view the proposed slowdowns as genuine acts of altruism. David Sacks, co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, took to X on Sunday to challenge Altman and Amodei directly. Responding to the tech executives, Sacks wrote, “go ahead,” while noting that if unreleased models genuinely present risks, leadership should act responsibly without demanding outside permission.

Photo: ctpublic.org

However, Sacks sharply admonished tech leaders to drop any pretense of purely altruistic motives, pointing out that laboratories face massive product-liability exposure should their proprietary systems facilitate a damaging cyberattack. This friction highlights a widening gulf between Silicon Valley executives grappling with the safety implications of their own frontier models and policymakers laser-focused on maintaining America’s competitive edge in the global technology arena.

Balancing Innovation With Existential Risk

As the debate over artificial intelligence safety protocols unfolds, the central tension remains unresolved: how to implement effective guardrails without crippling domestic innovation. With major economies racing to dominate foundational technologies, the resistance from political leaders ensures that any deceleration of artificial intelligence development will not come via federal mandate. Instead, the burden of safety enforcement rests squarely on the shoulders of private laboratories navigating commercial pressures, liability concerns, and the relentless pressure of the global tech race.

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