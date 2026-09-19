Turkey Finance Minister Sees No Systemic Risk from Fund Liquidations

Turkish authorities moved swiftly to stabilize financial markets after a portfolio liquidation crisis involving investment funds sparked a sharp equity selloff. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek reassured investors that the forced unwinding poses no systemic risk to the broader financial architecture, backed by emergency central bank liquidity injections.

The Mechanics of the Borsa Istanbul Liquidity Crunch

Market turbulence intensified when a small segment of the investment fund sector struggled to meet client withdrawal requests. According to Reuters, the Capital Markets Board suspended trading and ordered the liquidation of several investment funds managed by seven portfolio management companies, including Tera Portfoy, Pusula Portfoy, and Hedef Portfoy, on the TEFAS electronic fund platform.

Here is the math: the affected funds account for a combined portfolio size of 891 billion lira, roughly $21.4 billion, impacting approximately 353,000 investors. Tera Portfoy, which manages about $13.7 billion in assets, defaulted on redemption payments in its money market and equity funds. This followed similar distress reported by Pusula Portfoy earlier in the week.

Regulatory adjustments made in August altered how thinly traded equities are handled. When stock prices dropped sharply on Borsa Istanbul, funds holding those smaller-cap equities faced severe liquidity bottlenecks, forcing them to offload core holdings to raise cash. Turkey’s main stock index dropped more than 5% on Wednesday, triggering widespread concern over market concentration.