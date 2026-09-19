Turkey Finance Minister Sees No Systemic Risk from Fund Liquidations

Turkish authorities moved swiftly to stabilize financial markets after a portfolio liquidation crisis involving investment funds sparked a sharp equity selloff. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek reassured investors that the forced unwinding poses no systemic risk to the broader financial architecture, backed by emergency central bank liquidity injections.
The Mechanics of the Borsa Istanbul Liquidity Crunch
Market turbulence intensified when a small segment of the investment fund sector struggled to meet client withdrawal requests. According to Reuters, the Capital Markets Board suspended trading and ordered the liquidation of several investment funds managed by seven portfolio management companies, including Tera Portfoy, Pusula Portfoy, and Hedef Portfoy, on the TEFAS electronic fund platform.
Here is the math: the affected funds account for a combined portfolio size of 891 billion lira, roughly $21.4 billion, impacting approximately 353,000 investors. Tera Portfoy, which manages about $13.7 billion in assets, defaulted on redemption payments in its money market and equity funds. This followed similar distress reported by Pusula Portfoy earlier in the week.
Regulatory adjustments made in August altered how thinly traded equities are handled. When stock prices dropped sharply on Borsa Istanbul, funds holding those smaller-cap equities faced severe liquidity bottlenecks, forcing them to offload core holdings to raise cash. Turkey’s main stock index dropped more than 5% on Wednesday, triggering widespread concern over market concentration.
The Bottom Line
- Direct Intervention: The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) boosted repo funding to 300 billion lira and raised banks’ borrowing limits in the interbank market 10-fold.
- Regulatory Relief: The Capital Markets Board cut the minimum equity maintenance requirement for margin trading to 20% from 35% until October 2, easing pressure on brokerages.
- Asset Exposure: Seven portfolio management firms saw funds totaling $21.4 billion suspended and ordered into liquidation, affecting about 353,000 investors.
Regulatory Backstops and Market Recovery Metrics
Following the Wednesday slump, Borsa Istanbul clawed back a portion of its losses on Thursday, rising 2.6% on the day. However, the benchmark index remained down 6.9% for the week—marking its weakest performance since March 19, 2025. Conversely, Turkey’s banking index rallied strongly, trading up 8% during the session as monetary measures took effect.
Institutional voices noted that while immediate liquidity measures provided a cushion, structural vulnerabilities in equity trading practices remain under observation by international index providers like MSCI, which previously flagged concerns over shareholder transparency.
|Metric / Measure
|Previous Threshold / Level
|New Policy / Current Status
|CBRT Repo Funding
|Standard operational limits
|Boosted to 300 billion lira
|Interbank Borrowing Limits
|Baseline caps
|Raised 10-fold
|Margin Trading Maintenance Requirement
|35%
|Cut to 20% (until Oct 2)
|Total Suspended Fund Value
|N/A
|$21.4 billion (891 billion lira)
Evaluating Contagion Risk and Forward Outlook
Turkey’s Financial Stability Committee convened to assess the fallout, declaring that the difficulties were concentrated in a specific segment of the fund market and remained temporary and manageable.
“Such a decisive response by the CBRT and Turkish regulators provided stock investors with some respite — it’s too early to declare that the selloff has run its course,” said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at ITC Markets.
As regulatory bodies oversee the orderly liquidation of the affected portfolios, investors continue to watch for secondary impacts on corporate credit and equity valuations across Istanbul.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.