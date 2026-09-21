Turkmen Culture Takes Center Stage in Seoul Following Korea-Central Asia Summit

Turkmen instruments, equestrian-inspired dances, and traditional handicrafts filled Seoul’s Prugio Art Hall during the Days of Turkmen Culture event, held Thursday just a day after the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit. Hosted by the Embassy of Turkmenistan, the cultural showcase aimed to deepen mutual understanding and people-to-people ties between the two nations alongside ongoing diplomatic and economic cooperation.

Harmonizing Diplomacy and Soft Power in Seoul

When statecraft meets strings and reeds, diplomacy often finds its most enduring voice. Earlier this week, leaders and diplomats charted economic and regional strategies at the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit. Here is why that matters: political frameworks open doors, but shared artistic experiences keep them open.

The cultural program at Prugio Art Hall in central Seoul demonstrated this principle vividly. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Korea, Begench Durdyyev, captured the sentiment directly during the event. “Culture gives relations between countries a human dimension,” Durdyyev stated, describing the showcase as a clear expression of friendship and a shared commitment to strengthening mutual understanding between both peoples.

Traditional Instruments and Trans-Eurasian Echoes

The concert hall resonated with the deep, resonant notes of the gargy tuyduk—a traditional long-reed wind instrument—alongside the delicate, plucked strings of the dutar. Performers dressed in traditional white sheepskin telpek hats and striking red coats also played the gyjak, the doyra frame drum, and accordions. For many in the audience, the performance highlighted long-standing cultural threads running across Central Asia.

Kalilov Emilbek, a naturalized Korean citizen originally from Kyrgyzstan who now serves as a Ministry of Justice Social Integration Program mentor, noted immediate regional parallels. “I noticed many similarities with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan,” Emilbek remarked, adding that the music, costumes, and instrumentation evoked memories of Central Asia while underscoring a growing closeness with South Korea.

Meanwhile, Jeong Dong-il, a managing attorney at Haebang Law Firm, pointed out the rarity of such cultural exchanges in daily Korean life. “After listening to Turkmen music today, I felt that there are many types of music that Korean people would really enjoy,” Jeong explained, noting that historical opportunities to hear these specific Turkmen musical traditions have been remarkably scarce.

Bridging Government Pacts with People-to-People Ties

The staging of Turkmen cultural heritage directly follows high-level diplomatic dialogues aimed at expanding trade, investment, and regional security between Seoul and Central Asian nations.

Below is a quick look at the core elements linking the recent summit to this cultural showcase:

Event / Feature Details Primary Focus Korea-Central Asia Summit Inaugural high-level gathering in Seoul Trade, investment, and regional cooperation Days of Turkmen Culture Hosted at Prugio Art Hall, central Seoul Bilateral cultural exchange and public diplomacy Featured Instruments Gargy tuyduk, dutar, gyjak, and doyra Traditional Turkmen musical preservation Artistic Performances Folk songs, equestrian dances, and carpet displays Showcasing Akhal-Teke heritage and textile arts

Beyond instrumental music, the artistic programming celebrated Turkmenistan’s rich nomadic and agricultural legacy. Performers executed energetic leaps and kicks using horsewhip props, paying homage to the world-renowned Akhal-Teke horses and equestrian traditions. Other segments featured dancers unfurling an enormous red carpet, honoring the country’s celebrated carpet-making heritage.

Vocal performances further bridged cultural divides. Turkmen singer Bahar Annayewa delivered traditional folk songs, while another performer surprised the audience with a rendition of Korean balladeer Lee Seung-chul’s song “Did You Forget?” In a memorable collaborative moment, a Turkmen vocalist performed the iconic Korean folk song “Arirang,” accompanied by the clarinet and the traditional dutar.

The Broader Geopolitical Horizon

Governments can sign trade pacts with a stroke of a pen, but lasting commercial and political trust often relies on grassroots cultural familiarity.

Photo: europesays.com

What steps should international observers watch for next as Seoul expands its diplomatic footprint?