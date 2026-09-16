UAE National Team Begins Training Camp in Abu Dhabi Ahead of Gulf Cup 27

The UAE national football team will commence an internal training camp in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday ahead of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf 27), which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from September 23 to October 6, 2026. Under the guidance of Croatian manager Zlatko Dalić, the squad features 26 selected players who will prepare at the Ritz-Carlton hotel before departing for Saudi Arabia on September 21.

Squad Selection and Tactical Blueprint

According to coverage from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the selected squad features goalkeepers Khalid Eisa, Hamad Al-Maqbali, and Fahad Al-Dhanhani, alongside a robust defensive block including Marcus Meloni, Zayed Al-Zaabi, and Khalifa Al-Hammadi.

The technical staff spent the weeks leading up to the Abu Dhabi gathering tracking player metrics across the Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite. Dalić and his staff conducted direct coordination visits with club technical teams to assess physical loads and tactical readiness.

Group Stage Schedule and Opponents

The team kicks off its campaign against Yemen on September 24 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Next, the squad encounters Bahrain on September 27 at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, before closing out the group phase against Qatar on September 30 back at King Abdullah Sports City.

Date Opponent Venue September 24, 2026 Yemen King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah September 27, 2026 Bahrain Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah September 30, 2026 Qatar King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah

Preparations in Abu Dhabi

Training sessions will run daily at the Ritz-Carlton hotel pitch in Abu Dhabi. With the technical staff maintaining active dialogue with domestic clubs regarding international player workloads, the squad enters this preparatory phase with clear physical monitoring protocols in place.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.