UFC 331 Schedule & How to Watch Live on Paramount+

UFC 331 delivers a high-stakes championship rematch between flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja and surging contender Joshua Van, streaming live on Paramount+ this Saturday from Los Angeles. Fight fans can access the main card broadcast directly through the platform, setting up a definitive clash between elite grappling dominance and high-volume striking output.

Fantasy & Market Impact Pantoja’s Grappling Ceiling: Fantasy players rostering Alexandre Pantoja should target significant takedown volume, as the champion averages over 3.5 successful control minutes per round in title defenses. Van’s Striking Volume: Joshua Van enters as a high-output volume-striker, making him a prime candidate for daily fantasy sports (DFS) scoring through significant strike differentials if the fight extends past the championship rounds. Betting Market Volatility: Oddsmakers have set competitive lines reflecting Pantoja’s championship experience against Van’s youthful momentum, creating narrow margins on prop bets involving method of victory.

Decoding the Rematch: Pantoja’s Championship IQ Meets Van’s Pressure

The tactical whiteboard for UFC 331 centers on Alexandre Pantoja’s ability to close distance and secure mat returns against Joshua Van’s relentless forward pressure. Pantoja enters this Los Angeles showdown following a string of tactical masterclasses where his transitional wrestling proved decisive against elite contenders.

But the tape tells a different story regarding Van’s defensive footwork. The challenger routinely utilizes lateral movement and intercepting elbows to disrupt entry angles for elite grapplers. Here is what the analytics missed: Van’s ability to maintain a high significant strike output while backing up neutralizes the traditional single-leg entries Pantoja relies on to initiate chain wrestling.

Front-Office Dynamics and the Flyweight Division Landscape

Beyond the championship gold, UFC 331 carries massive implications for the entire 125-pound division. Matchmakers and promotion executives are watching this booking to establish the next definitive challenger era. A decisive victory for either athlete reshapes the title picture heading into the winter pay-per-view schedule.

Roster depth at flyweight has reached a critical inflection point. The winner of Pantoja versus Van will dictate the title defense roadmap for the upcoming calendar year, forcing contenders to adjust their training camps toward either submission grappling excellence or high-tempo kickboxing.

Metric Alexandre Pantoja Joshua Van Stance Orthodox Orthodox Average Takedowns (per 15 min) 1.85 0.75 Significant Strike Accuracy 47% 52% Submission Average (per 15 min) 0.8 0.2

Viewing Guide and Event Logistics for Paramount+

Streaming UFC 331 requires subscribers to log into Paramount+ ahead of the main card start time in Los Angeles. Technical optimization ensures that high-definition feeds handle the rapid pacing of mixed martial arts broadcasts without frame drops during critical exchange sequences.

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Viewers should verify their subscription tiers and app updates prior to the opening preliminary bouts. With global attention focused on the flyweight championship main event, server traffic will peak right as the walkouts begin.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.