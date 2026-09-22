Uhuru to Ruto: Stop blaming me, work for Kenyans

President William Ruto ordered Tata Chemicals to cease operations in Magadi, Kajiado County, arguing the century-old contract brought no local manufacturing benefits. Meanwhile, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta hit back at ongoing criticisms regarding his administration, urging the current leadership to focus on governance rather than assigning blame.

A century-old industrial agreement in southern Kenya has come to an abrupt halt. President William Ruto announced during a visit to Kajiado County that he instructed India-based Tata Chemicals to terminate its operations at the Magadi Soda factory and halt exports of soda ash, stating that the company’s long presence had failed to deliver tangible development to the local community.

President Ruto Orders Tata Chemicals Out of Magadi

The dispute centers on a century-old arrangement in Magadi, a township located within southern Kenya’s Kajiado County where Ruto was on a visit earlier in the day. During his visit, President William Ruto said on Thursday he had ordered India’s Tata Chemicals (TTCH.NS) to stop its operations, arguing that its presence had failed to benefit the country. The directive follows an earlier government move in late July, when authorities instructed the unit, Tata Chemical Limited, to suspend its operations at the Magadi Soda factory and suspended any exports of soda ash.

“That TATA company … had that contract for 100 years. They have not built anything in Kajiado, they have not built any factory in Kajiado,” Ruto said. President William Ruto, via Reuters

Rather than leaving the industrial site vacant, the government would bring in two new companies to take over operations for Tata Chemicals. The administration plans to establish a big glass company here in Kajiado and another company to make chemicals here in Kajiado. Emphasizing local development stakes, President Ruto challenged the status quo with a blunt question to residents: Are we slaves to other people?

Corporate Response and Regulatory Standing

In response to the presidential directive, the corporate entity issued a formal statement outlining its position. Tata Chemicals said in a statement Thursday that it respects the authority of the government of Kenya and remained committed to constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels to resolve the outstanding matters. The company noted that its unit has provided a “comprehensive” response to the matters raised by the ministry, including information regarding its compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, Tata Chemicals added.

Photo: The Star

The enterprise maintained that its priority continues to be the well-being of our employees, the Magadi community, our stakeholders in Kenya and the continued economic development of Kenya. Despite the suspension of production and export activities, the organization remains committed to constructive engagement through appropriate legal channels.

Uhuru Kenyatta Hits Back at Ongoing Political Criticisms

While economic policy shifts unfold in Kajiado County, political friction persists at the national level. Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta hit back at President William Ruto over his repeated criticism of his administration, telling the Head of State to focus on governing the country instead of blaming him.

Photo: reuters.com

The leadership transition occurred days after the High Court upheld a law barring retired presidents from holding formal leadership positions in political parties more than six months after leaving office. On September 14, Justice Lawrence Mugambi upheld Section 6 of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, which restricts retired presidents from holding leadership positions in political parties beyond six months after leaving State House. The ruling does not bar former presidents from belonging to political parties or participating in political activities. Addressing supporters, the former president questioned why his successor continues to invoke his name nearly four years into his administration, arguing that the President had been elected to serve Kenyans.

Stop Blame Game and Work ~ Uhuru Kenyatta to Ruto

“When court said they won, did you see us fight? We gave them all instruments of power in broad daylight. It was not at night, there was no war,” Uhuru said. “And after four years, he is still saying Uhuru this, Uhuru that. Were you given leadership so that you continue to talk about Uhuru? Or were you given leadership to serve Kenyans?” Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta

The former leader also addressed labels applied by the current administration, responding to Ruto’s description of him as a “sponsor” of opposition activities and, more recently, a “rebel leader.” Ruto has repeatedly accused his predecessor of undermining his administration and backing opposition political formations ahead of the 2027 General Election. Defending the record of his administration, Kenyatta said his government achieved significant milestones despite facing major challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, and defended initiatives like the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying the project was intended to address inequalities in the distribution of resources and ensure Kenyans benefited fairly from the country’s wealth.