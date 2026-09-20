UK Weather: Summer Warmth Returns Next Week with 26C Forecast

Parts of the UK are set for a late-season warm spell next week, bringing a final taste of summer with forecasts anticipating temperatures to peak at 26C. The UK weather outlook points toward a ridge of high pressure building across the country, according to the Met Office.

While autumn edges closer, the incoming weather pattern promises a return of balmy conditions, particularly across southern regions and London. This late September warmth offers a notable contrast to the changeable conditions that have recently dominated parts of the British Isles, though meteorologists note that the atmosphere will not quite match the intensity of the summer’s earlier heatwaves.

According to the Met Office, an area of low pressure positioned west of the UK will help funnel warmer air from the continent and the subtropical Atlantic. After a few fading showers clear away, high pressure is expected to take control, allowing temperatures to climb steadily through the first half of the week rather than surge overnight.

Across southern England, current forecasts suggest highs could reach the upper 20s by the end of the week. BBC Weather reports indicate that while England and Wales will experience the most sustained warmth, Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to see a much shorter-lived period of milder conditions.

Drought Concerns Persist Despite Warm Forecast

While the rising temperatures offer a welcome reprieve for outdoor plans, water authorities emphasize that the dry weather accompanying the high-pressure system will do little to alleviate ongoing environmental strains. Britain’s summer brought extreme heat and a serious drought that continues to impact much of the country.

Photo: en.killbait.com

According to the Environment Agency, most of England and all of Wales remain officially in drought, with the exceptions of the North East, North West, and Yorkshire. Reservoir storage across England stands at 56%, which is nearly 20 percentage points below the seasonal average. Data highlights that England would require roughly seven months of above-average rainfall to return drought-struck areas to normal water levels, following a period where some regions received a fraction of their typical September precipitation.

The prolonged dry conditions follow a punishing summer that included five distinct heatwaves beginning in May, alongside a rare extreme heat alert issued in June. Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) indicate that approximately 2,877 deaths in England were associated with the May and June heatwaves. Later in the season, mid-August brought the year’s highest temperature, peaking at 38.2C at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire on August 13.

Looking Ahead

As the high-pressure ridge establishes itself, forecasters will continue monitoring atmospheric shifts to see how long the late-season warmth can hold against the encroaching autumn climate. Residents across the south can expect settled conditions through the middle of the week, though changing dynamics could introduce rain later on.

Photo: metro.co.uk

What are your thoughts on this unexpected September warmth? Do you welcome one last blast of heat, or are you ready for crisp autumn days? Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments below.