UN General Assembly delegates press for urgent Security Council reforms

Delegates at the United Nations General Assembly pressed for urgent reforms to international institutions during the annual General Debate, with leaders arguing that the UN must reflect the realities of the 21st century. UN News reported that discussions centered on Security Council representation, selective enforcement of international law, and operational efficiency.

Challenging the Legacy of 1945

Security Council reform dominated the week’s proceedings, with speaker after speaker arguing that representation and legitimacy can’t be separated. Africa’s continued absence from permanent membership emerged as a recurrent theme. Kenya stated bluntly during the debate that the equality proclaimed in the General Assembly ends at the doors of the Security Council.

Guyana echoed this assessment regarding the wider world, telling the 193 Member States that the international community needs a Security Council reflecting the geopolitical realities of the 21st century, not the power structures of 1945. That vision includes permanent representation for Africa, as well as Latin America and the Caribbean.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the current status quo indefensible, noting that a 21st-century Security Council without permanent African seats is unjust and indefensible. General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman reinforced that view, asserting that Africa cannot be asked to wait indefinitely for its rightful place on the Council.

Since the very founding of the Council, its five permanent members—namely China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—have wielded veto authority. While widespread consensus exists on the need for change, deep divisions remain over the exact mechanism.

Member State Stance on Security Council Reform Stance on Veto Power Spain Favors fairer regional representation across all global regions Calls for scrapping the right of veto entirely Russia Backs expansion for Asia, Africa, and Latin America Opposes changes that erode permanent members’ prerogatives United States Pursues institutional retrenchment and budget cuts Not specified

Diverging Visions for Operational Overhaul

Spain pushed for the most radical restructuring, calling for fairer regional representation alongside the complete elimination of the veto power held by permanent members. Favoring a more guarded approach, Moscow supported broader representation for Latin America, Asia, and Africa while cautioning that any changes must preserve the UN system’s intergovernmental character and protect the distinct powers held by the Security Council and its Permanent Members.

Beyond institutional power, a second major thread examined how trust erodes when rules are applied selectively. Hungary argued that national interest and international cooperation do not stand against each other, emphasizing that the United Nations cannot demand trust but must earn it through consistent application of international law.

Operational efficiency under the UN80 Initiative sparked competing visions among member nations. Switzerland and Costa Rica emphasized clear priorities and measurable results, while Assembly President Rahman pointed to overlapping mandates and bureaucratic silos requiring better coordination at the country level.

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However, pushback accompanied these efficiency drives. China cautioned that reform should improve institutional performance rather than merely reduce budgets and mandates. Guyana argued that resources should match the responsibilities assigned to the organization, and Spain urged that UN agencies, funds, and programmes receive greater resources and executive capacity.

Contrasting approaches to institutional size were also on display. Pointing to a strategy focused on downsizing, Washington emphasized that it had reduced the UN budget for the first time in history by cutting it 15 percent in 2026, removed over 4,000 roles from the UN administration, and pushed back against global intervention in matters it views as strictly domestic concerns.

Despite deep divisions over vetoes, spending, and structural authority, delegates consistently returned to a single unifying premise. As Guyana summarized, multilateralism must not be abandoned because it is imperfect; it must be renewed because humanity still needs it.