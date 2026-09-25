US Dollar retreats as Yen rises following US-Japan dialogue

The U.S. dollar retreated 0.3% to 100.96 against a basket of reference currencies on Friday, yet remains on track for its second weekly gain. This movement is driven by soaring interest rate expectations and a 20-year high in long-term Treasury yields.

The Bottom Line

Dollar Trajectory: The dollar index eased to 100.96 but logged a solid weekly advance, supported by surging long-term Treasury yields not seen in over two decades.

The dollar index eased to 100.96 but logged a solid weekly advance, supported by surging long-term Treasury yields not seen in over two decades. Macroeconomic Divergence: Oil prices retreated on easing supply disruption fears, while the Reserve Bank of Australia prepared for a projected 25-basis-point rate hike to a near 15-year high.

Yield Spikes Meet Fiscal Headwinds

Markets have sharply recalibrated the path of American borrowing costs following the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening cycle. Strong economic data, persistent supply-side energy anxieties, and a succession of hawkish statements from central bank officials have upended earlier consensus. Here is the math: a massive wave of bond selling pushed long-term U.S. Treasury yields to peaks unseen in more than 20 years, anchoring the greenback’s underlying strength.

Yet the currency’s momentum faces structural friction. As Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ, noted, “Although the dollar should be supported by higher yields, persistent concerns remain regarding the U.S. fiscal situation and the unpredictability of policy action in the United States.” This friction explains why the currency struggles to sustain a clean breakout, even as yield curves steepen.

Intervention Warnings and Yen Volatility

In foreign exchange markets, the Japanese yen clawed back ground, rising 0.8% from a three-week low to trade at 157.65 per dollar. The rebound followed statements from Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama confirming that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concern over the weak yen during a summit with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Katayama emphasized that the dialogue reaffirmed the joint Tokyo-Washington stance forged during July’s coordinated market intervention. Derek Halpenny, senior currency strategist at MUFG, observed that Katayama’s remarks underline Tokyo’s persistent strategy to frame defense measures as a continuous, bilateral effort, keeping the threat of joint intervention alive. Nevertheless, the yen headed toward a weekly loss as markets judged the Bank of Japan’s recent rate hike to a 31-year high as insufficiently restrictive.

Global Currency Cross-Currents and Commodity Relief

Energy markets provided a counterweight to dollar strength as crude oil prices drifted lower on signs of easing supply bottlenecks and potential diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran. Even so, futures remained elevated near one-week highs following a Houthi missile strike targeting Saudi Arabia.

Across other major pairs, the euro gained 0.2% to 1.141 against the dollar but stayed positioned for its third straight weekly drop after hitting a two-month low. Sterling climbed 0.3% to 1.326 following restrictive commentary from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, though it hovered near a three-month trough. Meanwhile, the offshore Chinese yuan held flat at 6.721 per dollar following closed-door talks between Washington and Beijing that yielded no breakthroughs on artificial intelligence, trade, or Taiwan.

Photo: ch.zonebourse.com

Currency Pair Recent Rate / Index Daily Change Weekly Trend Dollar Index (DXY) 100.96 -0.3% Up (2nd week) EUR/USD 1.141 +0.2% Down (3rd week) GBP/USD 1.326 +0.3% Down USD/JPY 157.65 +0.8% (Yen rise) Down (2nd week) AUD/USD 0.703 +0.3% Steady ahead of RBA meeting

As attention shifts to the Reserve Bank of Australia—widely expected to lift its benchmark rate 25 basis points to a near 15-year high—global central bank divergence continues to dictate capital flows.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.