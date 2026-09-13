USA Wins Fifth Consecutive Women’s FIBA World Cup Title Over France

U.S. Wins Fifth Straight Women’s FIBA World Cup After Overcoming 14-Point Deficit Against France

The U.S. women’s national basketball team secured its fifth consecutive FIBA World Cup title, defeating France 97-79 in a hard-fought championship showdown. The victory extends an astonishing American tournament win streak to 36 consecutive games, a run that dates all the way back to the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup.

A First-Half Stiff Challenge From a Resilient French Squad France entered the gold-medal match with vengeance on their minds, clearly fueled by the lingering sting of their narrow one-point loss to the U.S. in the 2024 Paris Olympic final. That fiery intent materialized immediately on the hardwood. Things grew worse when France rattled off the first 11 points of the second frame, capped by a deep 3-pointer from Gabby Williams that pushed the French lead to 31-17. The Americans looked uncharacteristically vulnerable, battling the kind of early-game pressure that has rarely surfaced during their reign of international dominance. Yet championship DNA rarely panics. Breanna Stewart and Jackie Young orchestrated a vital calm-down rally, steadily chipping away at the massive margin. Right before the halftime buzzer, Caitlin Clark delivered a critical 3-pointer that narrowed the French advantage to a razor-thin 45-43, resetting the entire complexion of the game heading into the locker rooms.

The Championship Surge and Stewart’s MVP Performance If the first half belonged to French ambition, the second half belonged to American execution. Stewart notched four points during that game-changing offensive burst, anchoring a relentless wave of transition scoring and defensive stops. Even when France attempted a brief counter-punch to close within 55-51, the U.S. slammed the door with a 16-3 spurt. That decisive sequence included France drawing two unsportsmanlike fouls on a single chaotic play. By the time the third quarter expired, the scoreboard read 73-57 in favor of the red, white, and blue, leaving France with no tactical avenue to close the gap. Stewart finished the night with 22 points and earned tournament MVP honors, securing her fourth career World Cup title, while Jackie Young added 18 points.

Historical Context of a Historic Streak This tournament represented a fascinating transition phase for USA Basketball. High-profile newcomers like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers gained their inaugural taste of senior national team competition. Photo: nbcnewyork.com Despite the influx of youthful talent, it was the battle-tested veterans who ultimately carried the program across the finish line. The tournament path itself proved bumpier than recent historical blowouts suggest. A three-point pool-play victory over Italy marked the closest preliminary scare the U.S. has faced in 50 years, while a 10-point semifinal win over Spain continued a trend of tighter international competition. Nevertheless, the final outcome remained unchanged. The U.S. improved to a spotless 9-0 in gold-medal games since dropping the 1983 final to the Soviet Union, cementing yet another chapter of unrivaled basketball supremacy.