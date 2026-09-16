Vasco vs Santa Fe: Where to Watch Live, Time & Lineups in Copa Sul-Americana Quarter-Finals

Vasco e Independiente Santa Fe lock horns in Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 19h Brasília time, at Estádio São Januário, to decide a coveted spot in the Copa Sudamericana semifinals. With the opening leg in Bogotá ending in a tense 0 a 0 stalemate, the second leg of these quarterfinals remains completely wide open, meaning a victory in regular time guarantees progression while another draw will force the fixture directly into a penalty shootout, according to match previews.

Both clubs head into this decisive evening carrying contrasting domestic momentum but sharing a cautious approach regarding squad rotation and fitness management.

According to coverage from Lance, the Cruz-Maltino side enters this continental clash energized by a dramatic 2 a 1 away victory over Grêmio in the Campeonato Brasileiro. Despite that morale-boosting turnaround, Pedro Emanuel’s squad remains mired in the Série A relegation zone, creating a delicate balancing act between continental ambitions and domestic survival.

Team News, Tactical Approaches, and Squad Rotation

Both benches face significant personnel hurdles due to injuries, tactical choices, and tournament registration rules. For the hosts, technical staff must weigh upcoming domestic fixtures—such as an upcoming clash against Coritiba—against the immediate necessity of securing a semifinal berth. Lance indicates that Vasco’s probable lineup features Léo Jardim in goal, protected by a defensive block of Lucas Piton, Robert Renan, Cuesta, and Paulo Henrique, while the midfield and attack are expected to rely on players like Thiago Mendes, Tchê Tchê, and Bruno Duarte.

Photo: terra.com.br

On the opposing side, Pablo Repetto strategically rested several key figures during the weekend victory over Tolima to keep his core players fresh for the São Januário battle. Sourced reports highlight that veteran striker Hugo Rodallega, alongside Franco Fagúndez, Mafla, Emmanuel Oliveira, and José Erik Correa Obrian, are expected to slot straight back into the starting eleven after beginning recent domestic action on the bench. Nevertheless, the Colombian side will travel without several notable medical absentees, including Omar Fernández, Andrés Mosquera, and Kevin Balanta.

Match Details and Broadcasting Information

For supporters looking to follow every minute of the action, official tournament schedules confirm clear broadcast arrangements and officiating assignments for the evening.

Photo: lance.com.br

Competition: Copa Sudamericana (Quarterfinals – Second Leg)

Copa Sudamericana (Quarterfinals – Second Leg) Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Time: 19h (Brasília time)

19h (Brasília time) Venue: Estádio São Januário, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Estádio São Januário, Rio de Janeiro, RJ Broadcasting: Paramount+ (Exclusive live streaming)

Paramount+ (Exclusive live streaming) Referee: Alexis Herrera (Venezuela)

Alexis Herrera (Venezuela) Assistant Referees: Lubin Torrealba and Alberto Ponte (Venezuela)

Lubin Torrealba and Alberto Ponte (Venezuela) VAR: Carlos Urbe (Ecuador)

Be sure to share your thoughts on the expected starting lineups and drop your score predictions in the comments below.