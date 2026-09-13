Vienna Fashion Week 2026: Embracing Diversity, Youth, and Sustainable Fashion

Here is the kicker.

The Bottom Line The Scale: A total of 33 designers and labels are participating in the 18th annual showcase, running through Friday.

A total of 33 designers and labels are participating in the 18th annual showcase, running through Friday. The Highlight: The Pensionistinnenklub Wien debuted “fenWomenal,” a collection designed and modeled entirely by seniors utilizing upcycling techniques.

The Pensionistinnenklub Wien debuted “fenWomenal,” a collection designed and modeled entirely by seniors utilizing upcycling techniques. The Infrastructure: Sustainable labels like Fröhlich are partnering with industrial recycling firms like Saubermacher to transform textile overproduction into hand-finished couture.

Redefining the Runway with the “fenWomenal” Collective

If you thought high-concept runway curation belonged exclusively to Gen-Z TikTok darlings, think again. Day two of the event delivered one of the most talked-about moments of the week courtesy of the Pensionistinnenklub Wien and their collection, aptly named “fenWomenal.”

Blending the concepts of phenomenal, women, and female, the project brought 35 older adults into an upcycling workshop to design their own garments. Thirty of those creators took directly to the runway to model the results, proving that high fashion and self-determination are not bound by birth certificates.

As Margit Sedlak-Emperer, who worked on the collection, pointed out regarding the ethos of the project: „Das Besondere an diesem Projekt ist die Freiheit. Es gibt keine Vorgaben, wie man auszusehen oder was man in welchem Alter zu tun hat. Wir gestalten genau die Mode, die wir selbst tragen und zeigen möchten.“”

The pieces aren’t slated for commercial retail shelves; instead, they exist strictly as a statement on autonomy, breaking down rigid industry boundaries regarding age and origin.

From Runway to Recycling Plant: How Vienna Tackles Waste

Beyond the headline-grabbing senior collective, the six-day calendar—featuring acts from Atena Neuhuber, the Fashion Academy, Mariella Elsa, and the collective Combinat—has heavily leaned into actionable eco-consciousness. The spotlight shifted dramatically toward circular manufacturing as the week progressed toward Friday’s finale.

The Vienna-based label Fröhlich utilized the platform to debut a collection crafted entirely from pre-existing textile waste. Sourcing raw materials through a partnership with the waste management and recycling enterprise Saubermacher, the brand rescues industrial overproduction textiles, transforming them via hand-dyeing, printing, and embroidery techniques.

This intersection of high-end design and heavy industry found its way onto the morning panels as well. Under the banner “Mode endet nicht. Sie beginnt neu” (Fashion doesn’t end. It begins anew), figures like Andreas Opelt of Saubermacher and Gabriele Rigby, designer at Fröhlich, sat down to unpack the gritty realities of circular economies, textile production, and corporate social responsibility.

The Industry Ripple Effect: Why Regional Weeks Matter Now

By prioritizing young talent and upcycling initiatives—helmed by organizers like Maria Oberfrank, who emphasized the push toward youth integration—regional hubs are effectively drafting the playbook that larger conglomerates are forced to follow later.

Whether it is the daily programming stretching from Palla Vienna and Dreizehn to the upcoming blocks of Helmet N Armour, Atelier Snow, Meijerhof, Elisabeth Bauer, Kiki Korsett, and Elke Freytag, the message across Austria’s premier fashion showcase is clear. Glamour no longer requires new extraction; it requires imagination.

Vienna Fashion Week 2026: Key Operational Highlights Metric / Focus Details Edition 18th Annual Event Total Designers 33 participating labels and creators Duration 6 days of shows, shopping, and panels Key Upcycling Partners Fröhlich & Saubermacher

What is your take on age-inclusive runway casting—is it a passing trend or the future of couture? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.