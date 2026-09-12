Viral Video: Rescued Dog Refuses Biscuit Unless It’s Dipped in Tea

On September 12, 2026, a rescued dog named Remmy captured attention across TikTok by refusing a biscuit offered by his owner, Liv, until the snack was dipped into tea. Recorded in London and shared via the TikTok account @livandremmy, the viral moment sparked widespread online amusement regarding quintessentially British customs.

From a Parking Lot Rescue to London Life

The viral scene follows a much harsher beginning for Remmy. Found abandoned in a parking lot, the dog was subsequently rescued by 26-year-old Liv. Today, Remmy lives with her in London, where the everyday routine includes relaxing on the couch with a cup of tea. According to the video shared on TikTok, Liv offered a biscuit to Remmy while drinking her tea. The dog sniffed the treat, stepped back, and waited quietly. Recognizing the hesitation, Liv dipped the biscuit into her beverage before handing it back. Remmy accepted it immediately.

Viewers online reacted enthusiastically to the polite refusal and subsequent tea-dunking ritual. One user remarked that Remmy acts like a “princess,” while another joked that a dunked biscuit is objectively better.

Dietary Risks of Human Snacks for Dogs

Despite the lighthearted internet reaction, sharing tea and biscuits with pets carries distinct health risks. Human biscuits often contain high levels of sugar, fats, and salt, along with ingredients unsuited for canine biology. Frequent consumption can lead to overweight and obesity, alongside potential gastrointestinal distress.

More critically, certain human foods pose severe health hazards to dogs. Chocolate, raisins, and specific artificial sweeteners can trigger toxic reactions. Veterinarians and animal nutritionists recommend using treats explicitly formulated for canine diets while monitoring daily caloric intake.

Why Tea Is Off-Limits for Canines

The beverage itself poses similar concerns. Tea contains caffeine, a stimulant that canine metabolisms cannot process efficiently. Ingesting caffeine can induce restlessness, elevated heart rates, muscle tremors, vomiting, and in severe cases, neurological complications or seizures.

While an accidental sip of tea is unlikely to cause acute poisoning, offering it intentionally remains a dangerous practice. Remmy may have won over thousands of viewers with his refined tastes on TikTok, but maintaining a healthy diet requires keeping the tea ritual strictly for humans.