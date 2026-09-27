Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum 2030 Vision: Base Chain Settlement & ZK Proofs

Published on September 28, 2026, Vitalik Buterin’s new Ethereum 2030 essay outlines a structural pivot where the base chain handles final transaction settlement while recursive STARKs, PeerDAS, and zero-knowledge cryptography take over verification work, aiming to scale capacity without overburdening full nodes.

The Base Chain Narrows Its Scope to Settlement

Ethereum needs a shared record of asset ownership and transaction sequence to prevent double-spending and provide a final state that every participant can reference. Right now, full nodes independently validate transactions and state changes. These nodes verify that a sender possesses adequate balance, confirm that smart contracts adhered to their respective guidelines, and ascertain that the resulting state conforms to the protocol. This duplicated work strengthens network security, but it also limits the capacity gains that come from adding more computers.

Buterin’s 2030 essay details a multi-year technical direction keeping transaction ordering and final settlement firmly at the base layer. Meanwhile, surrounding infrastructure takes on the heavy lifting of complex computations before that computation reaches a final block. The chain continues to decide final outcomes, but cryptographic proofs give participants a more efficient way to verify the work that produced those outcomes.

Recursive STARKs and Cryptographic Checking

A zero-knowledge proof serves as a concise mathematical attestation indicating that a specific computation adhered to established parameters. A prover performs the heavier calculation and supplies evidence that other participants can verify efficiently. Recursive proofs extend this model by combining many proofs into a single proof.

Instead of processing an entire set of dependencies, the network can check one compressed result. Consider a complex decentralized finance (DeFi) position involving several collateral assets and automated rules. Under the proposed architecture, a proof establishes that the position was updated correctly. Ethereum then settles that resulting state through its own rules. Lower costs and faster complex actions depend on proof-generation costs, application design, and the features that eventually reach Mainnet.

The network relies on three distinct pillars to make this work: correctness, availability, and settlement. A proof addresses whether a calculation followed the rules encoded in the system. Data availability addresses whether the information supporting that computation can still be retrieved and inspected. Settlement records the final state after the required checks are complete.

Data Availability and the PeerDAS Integration

A valid proof and available data serve different purposes. Knowing a calculation was executed correctly does not address whether the underlying information can be retrieved. PeerDAS tackles this by letting nodes sample blob data to build confidence that the wider dataset is available.

This design removes the need for each node to download the entire dataset before participating in the check. PeerDAS arrived via the Fusaka upgrade, establishing it as a live part of Ethereum’s scaling architecture. Buterin’s essay pushes this core principle further: place less repeated work on every individual participant while preserving a path for independent verification.

Metadata Privacy and Wallet Infrastructure

Ethereum’s privacy challenges extend beyond concealing transaction amounts or recipient addresses. Wallets often query external servers for balances, token data, and transaction histories. Those requests can reveal which accounts a person follows or controls.

The 2030 vision incorporates cryptographic tools and decentralized infrastructure designed to protect more of this metadata. The goal encompasses private payments, private account logic, and fewer wallet queries exposed to a single service provider. Achieving this for everyday use demands more than protocol research. Wallet software must support these tools safely, and user interfaces must explain the security model clearly enough for people to make informed choices.

The Path Toward the Hegotá Upgrade in 2027

Ethereum’s official roadmap places the Hegotá upgrade in 2027. Buterin characterizes Hegotá as likely the last upgrade built mainly around technology that would feel familiar to developers from the mid-2010s. The relevant code, upgrade scope, and delivery dates still require the normal Ethereum development process.