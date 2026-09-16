Weather Update: New Depression Likely After Vishwakarma Puja; Cyclone Possible?

As communities across West Bengal prepare to celebrate Vishwakarma Puja, lingering uncertainty surrounds a potential weather disturbance in the Bay of Bengal. Meteorological alerts indicate that favorable atmospheric conditions could trigger a fresh low-pressure area shortly after the festivities conclude, raising questions about whether the system might intensify into a tropical storm.

Tracking the latest bulletins from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) helps separate confirmed forecasting data from widespread speculation. While shifting monsoon dynamics frequently generate systems in September, official confirmation regarding cyclogenesis remains cautious as forecasters monitor sea surface temperatures and wind shear.

Tracking Post-Festive Meteorological Shifts

The timing of the anticipated weather shift has drawn considerable attention from commuters, farmers, and festive organizers alike. According to regional meteorological advisories, atmospheric cyclonic circulations often develop over the north-central Bay of Bengal during mid-September, serving as a precursor to low-pressure systems. If sustained moisture inflow and supportive upper-level winds persist, these disturbances can organize more rapidly than standard seasonal monsoon depressions.

Navigating Numerical Weather Models

Senior meteorologists emphasize that predicting storm intensification days in advance involves significant modeling variance. Numerical weather prediction (NWP) models frequently oscillate regarding the exact trajectory and intensity of nascent maritime systems. Consequently, while atmospheric indicators point toward a developing low-pressure zone, claims regarding an imminent, severe cyclone remain unverified by official institutional tracking.

Coastal Alerts and Official Guidance

Disaster management authorities and coastal districts in West Bengal and neighboring Odisha remain on routine alert during the peak monsoon and post-monsoon transition months. The IMD continues to issue regular nowcasts and medium-range forecasts advising fishermen against venturing into deep-sea areas when sustained wind speeds exceed advisory thresholds. Residents across coastal and low-lying regions are encouraged to rely exclusively on updates published by official meteorological portals rather than unverified social media reports predicting severe landfall.