Westminster College Students Blend Beekeeping and TikTok Storytelling

Nearly two dozen Westminster College students are combining environmental science with digital media creation during the fall 2026 semester through the campus BuzzFeed cluster. Launched in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, the program pairs hands-on beekeeping in the campus apiary with short-form video storytelling on TikTok to teach students how to communicate complex ecological concepts to public audiences.

Bees Meet the Algorithm at Westminster College

Bridging Ecology and Digital Media

The academic cluster bridges two distinct departments by connecting environmental science coursework with digital media essentials. Rather than keeping ecological study confined to traditional labs, the curriculum thrusts participants directly into hive management. Students observe honeybee colonies up close, document their behaviors, and translate those field observations into engaging video content.

Interdisciplinary Leadership in the Field

Guiding the interdisciplinary initiative are environmental science faculty member Dr. Patrick Krantz and School of Communication faculty member Bradley Weaver. Operating across multiple semesters, their collaborative cluster aims to strengthen science communication skills while deepening participants’ direct engagement with local ecosystems.

The Apiary as Production Studio

Serving as both an outdoor classroom and a production studio, the campus apiary provides a unique environment for capturing footage that typical viewers rarely witness. Armed with protective bee suits and cameras, students tackle the editorial challenge of constructing attention-grabbing video openings. Each post is designed to make environmental topics accessible and compelling for beekeepers, nature enthusiasts, and casual viewers alike.

Translating Hive Dynamics for TikTok

The core objective of the assignment pushes beyond basic video production metrics. Every piece of content requires participants to evaluate what is happening within the hive, explain why those ecological dynamics matter, and construct a narrative that compels external audiences to care.

Following the 2026 Cohort Online

As the semester progresses, members of the 2026 BuzzFeed crew continue to build confidence behind the camera while managing live hives. Observers and prospective students can follow the cohort’s ongoing fieldwork on TikTok via the handle @buzzfeedwc for a closer look at student beekeeping and daily life within the Westminster campus apiary.