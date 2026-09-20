What to Watch This Saturday, Sept. 19: TV & Streaming Guide

Lori Loughlin returns to the Hallmark Channel with Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage, headlining a weekend of television and entertainment on September 19, 2026. According to TVLine, Saturday’s lineup features Rebecca Gayheart starring in The Ocean Between Them, CNN’s panel show Have I Got News for You, UFC 331, and the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

The Bottom Line Weekend Headliners: Lori Loughlin returns in a new Garage Sale Mystery, while Rebecca Gayheart stars in the Lifetime drama The Ocean Between Them.

Lori Loughlin returns in a new Garage Sale Mystery, while Rebecca Gayheart stars in the Lifetime drama The Ocean Between Them. Live Events & Sports: Day two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival features performances by Snoop Dogg, Muse, and The Smashing Pumpkins, alongside the UFC 331 match between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja.

Day two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival features performances by Snoop Dogg, Muse, and The Smashing Pumpkins, alongside the UFC 331 match between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja. Current Affairs: CNN’s Have I Got News for You features guest appearances by Governor Abigail Spanberger and journalist Kara Swisher.

The Small-Town Drama and Mystery Slots

Television viewers looking for scripted mysteries have several options this weekend. Crossroad Springs airs a family drama centered around the annual Strawberry Social event, where a missing cow disrupts festivities and highlights tensions between the Hamilton and Newman families. Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin reprises her role as Jennifer Shannon in Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage. In this Hallmark Channel movie, Shannon leads a book club that reenacts the Lizzie Borden case before a member is murdered.

For drama fans, Rebecca Gayheart stars in the Lifetime movie The Ocean Between Them, portraying a mother grappling with the disappearance of her daughter in Belize. Alongside these scripted releases, reality television programming continues with Love & Marriage: Huntsville, featuring Destiny and Nell sharing secrets regarding the Scotts family, alongside developments in Maurice and Kimmi’s relationship.

Politics and Combat Sports on Saturday Night

Shifting away from scripted entertainment, cable and streaming platforms offer live sports and political panel programming. CNN’s panel show Have I Got News for You features Governor Abigail Spanberger and journalist Kara Swisher at 9:00 PM ET. At the same hour, Paramount+ hosts UFC 331, highlighted by the rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja.

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Programming diversity remains a staple of weekend scheduling, balancing unscripted political discussion and high-stakes mixed martial arts against traditional television movies and mysteries.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival Winds Down

Music fans can catch day two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival live from Las Vegas starting at 10:30 PM ET. The multi-genre lineup includes Benson Boone, Ciara, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, and The Smashing Pumpkins.

Saturday Evening Programming Highlights (September 19, 2026) Time (ET) Program Network / Platform Genre 8:00 PM Crossroad Springs Not specified Family Drama / Mystery 8:00 PM Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage Hallmark Channel Mystery / True-Crime Adaptation 8:00 PM Love & Marriage: Huntsville Not specified Reality TV 8:00 PM The Ocean Between Them Lifetime Drama 9:00 PM Have I Got News for You CNN Political Panel 9:00 PM UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 Paramount+ Mixed Martial Arts 10:30 PM iHeartRadio Music Festival (Day 2) Live Broadcast / Streaming Music Festival

Looking Ahead at Weekend Viewing Habits

As networks balance live festival broadcasts with returning movies and sports rematches, audiences face a crowded weekend schedule. Whether tuning into traditional mystery films, reality television, or live concerts, viewers have a wide spectrum of genres to choose from.

What are you planning to watch this weekend? Share your own watchlist recommendations in the comments below.