Why AirPods 5 ANC Is a Major Win for Hearing Health

Apple has announced the AirPods 5 featuring Active Noise Cancellation as standard starting at £119 / $129, a pricing and hardware shift that brings open-ear noise management to a broader consumer base while sparking technical debates regarding acoustic engineering definitions.

The Open-Ear Acoustic Paradox

The decision by Apple to designate this feature as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) sits at the center of an ongoing engineering debate. True ANC requires a specific dual-microphone topology. It relies on a feedforward microphone positioned externally to detect ambient sound waves before they reach the auditory canal, paired with a feedback microphone sitting close to or inside the ear structure to analyze residual noise in real time.

By contrast, the open-ear architecture of the AirPods 5 nestles in the earlobe rather than sealing the ear canal proper. Acoustically, this geometry struggles to maintain the tight pressure chamber required for traditional destructive interference algorithms to effectively cancel mid-to-low frequency noise.

Challenging Transparency Mode Claims

Apple claims that the AirPods 5 cancel up to 50% more noise than the preceding AirPods 4 with ANC, alongside a more natural Transparency mode. That second claim invites technical skepticism. When using an open-ear design, the ear canal is already unblocked, allowing ambient sound to pass through naturally. Engineering a digital pass-through mode for a form factor explicitly designed to let the external environment in introduces unnecessary signal processing latencies and digital-to-analog conversion steps.

If a user wants to hear their surroundings, turning off the noise reduction circuitry entirely achieves a more faithful acoustic result. Yet, despite these semantic and architectural quirks, the inclusion of noise reduction tech at this price point carries significant downstream benefits for user welfare.

Market Dynamics and Hearing Health Implications

Open-ear designs have traditionally left wearers vulnerable to high ambient sound pressure levels in urban transit, busy streets, and hospitality venues. While brands like Shokz have pushed open-ear form factors forward with implementations like the OpenFit Pro adding noise reduction features earlier in the year, Apple’s aggressive pricing structure at £119 / $129 effectively accelerates mainstream adoption.

Urban environments expose daily commuters to fatiguing decibel levels. While Apple’s press release omits explicit mentions of hearing health framing, outfitting a mass-market open-ear device with ambient attenuation tools creates a practical shield against urban noise pollution. By lowering the financial barrier to entry for this technology, the AirPods 5 stand to shape long-term consumer listening habits across the iOS ecosystem.