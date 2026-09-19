Why Galaxy Z Fold8 Sales Rose 10% After iPhone Duo Launch

Following Apple’s September 9, 2026 announcement of the iPhone Duo, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 experienced a 10% week-over-week sales spike in South Korea. According to local telecommunications data reported by Yonhap, consumers weighed the hefty KRW 3.29 million starting price and bulky 254g chassis of Apple’s foldable against Samsung’s lighter, cheaper, and immediately available hardware, sparking a distinct market reaction.

Regional Pricing Discrepancies and the KRW 5 Million Threshold

Pricing strategy dictated consumer behavior across global markets, but the gap widened into a chasm in South Korea. According to reporting from Telset.id, the base 256GB Galaxy Z Fold8 retails for KRW 2.278 million (or approximately KRW 2.28 million), while the 256GB iPhone Duo demands KRW 3.29 million—a striking 44% difference. In contrast, pricing adjustments in Western markets remained much tighter. In the United States, the gap between base models sits at roughly 5% (US$1,900 for the Galaxy Z Fold8 versus US$2.000 for the iPhone Duo), while European markets see a 15% delta (€2,000 versus €2,300).

The cost escalates aggressively at the top end of Apple’s storage stack. Apple announced the 2TB iPhone Duo variant at KRW 5.09 million in the South Korean market, crossing a symbolic psychological barrier. As noted by Telset.id, this makes the 2TB iPhone Duo the first mainstream smartphone to officially cross the KRW 5 million threshold in the region.

Hardware Dimensions and Form Factor Trade-Offs

Beyond the retail sticker shock, physical engineering metrics heavily influenced consumer choices in the foldable tier. According to Yonhap’s market breakdown, the iPhone Duo measures 11.3mm in thickness when folded and tips the scales at 254g. Samsung’s hardware engineering yields a more svelte profile for the Galaxy Z Fold8, which measures 9.7mm thick (or 0.7mm thinner depending on exact measurement parameters cited in regional manufacturing specs) and weighs a mere 201g—making it 53g lighter than Apple’s entry.

Photo: internasional.kontan.co.id

Weight distribution and Z-axis thickness directly dictate ergonomics in daily fold usage. Samsung structured the Galaxy Z Fold8 around a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch main inner panel, widening the aspect ratio to create a shorter, broader footprint than previous generations. Software multitasking capabilities also diverge. While the iPhone Duo handles split-screen multitasking, the Galaxy Z Fold8 natively accommodates up to three simultaneous active applications across its split window architecture.

Launch Timelines and Immediate Availability

Timing played a critical role in shifting momentum. Apple introduced the iPhone Duo on September 9, 2026, with pre-orders scheduled to open on October 16 and retail availability following on October 23. Meanwhile, Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold8 earlier in the summer on July 22, 2026. This availability gap meant buyers seeking a foldable device immediately faced a choice: wait weeks for Apple’s inventory or purchase Samsung’s hardware right away.

View this post on Instagram about galaxy fold8 sales rose, iPhone Duo Galaxy Z Fold8 From Instagram — related to galaxy fold8 sales rose, iPhone Duo Galaxy Z Fold8

Industry observers in South Korea noted that anticipation for Apple’s first foldable temporarily suppressed overall category demand as consumers delayed purchases to inspect Apple’s ecosystem entry. Yet, once specs and prices materialized, that pent-up demand diverted directly into Samsung’s sales pipeline. The resulting 10% weekly lift in South Korea aligns with broader regional traction reported by Samsung, which previously confirmed that combined sales of the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Fold8 Ultra jumped 50% in Europe compared to the preceding Z Fold7 generation.

Apple’s entry into the foldable arena has not instantly commanded the segment. Instead, it has served as a baseline comparison engine, compelling buyers to scrutinize price-to-performance ratios, thermal constraints, and physical ergonomics with renewed intensity.