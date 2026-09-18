Why Neck Lifts Are Surpassing Facelifts: The San Diego Approach

Neck lifts are growing faster than traditional facelifts across the United States, driven by shifting patient aesthetics and anatomical approaches that target the lower face and jawline earlier in the aging process. At FACES+ in San Diego, plastic surgeons report a distinct clinical shift, positioning the neck as the primary starting point for lower facial rejuvenation rather than an afterthought to a full facelift.

The Shift Toward Neck-First Procedures

Plastic surgery practices across the country are seeing patient demand tilt toward isolated neck procedures and combination surgeries where the neck dictates the surgical plan. According to specialists at FACES+, treating the neck first addresses structural laxity, platysmal banding, and submental fat accumulation before these issues compound further up the lower face.

This operational pivot stems from anatomical realities. The skin of the neck is thin and lacks the robust underlying fat and muscle support found in other regions of the face, making it prone to early signs of aging caused by sun exposure, genetics, and mechanical strain from device usage. By addressing the neck independently or as the anchor of a facial procedure, surgeons can redefine the jawline with minimal disruption to the midface.

Surgical Techniques at FACES+

Surgical protocols at specialized centers like FACES+ involve a multi-layered approach to neck rejuvenation. Procedures frequently combine submental liposuction, platysmaplasty—the surgical tightening of the neck muscles—and direct excision of redundant skin.

According to clinical observations at the San Diego practice, isolating the neck allows for precise management of both the deep and superficial structures. Surgeons correct muscle separation and contour the underlying fat deposits rather than relying solely on skin tension, which yields more durable and natural-looking contours along the cervical angle.

Recovery Profiles and Patient Demographics

The acceleration in neck lift demand is also influenced by changes in patient demographics and recovery expectations. Younger cohorts, including patients in their late 40s and early 50s, are opting for targeted interventions to prevent advanced aging.

Postoperative protocols require patients to wear compression garments for a specified duration to manage swelling and support tissue adherence. While recovery timelines vary based on the extent of muscle manipulation, isolated neck procedures generally involve less extensive dissection than a full, traditional facelift, aligning with patient demand for efficient recovery cycles.

The next clinical phase will be evaluated as national plastic surgery societies release their annual procedural volume data to confirm whether regional trends at practices like FACES+ represent a permanent structural shift in aesthetic surgery preferences.