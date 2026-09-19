Why T Cells Struggle Against Solid Tumors in Immunotherapy

Cell-based immunotherapies like CAR-T, CAR-NK, and TCR-T therapies have transformed blood cancer treatment, yet they encounter significant challenges when confronting solid tumors due to metabolic roadblocks, antigen heterogeneity, and immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments, according to clinical and research insights published by Oncodaily and Medical News Today.

We are watching a collision between cellular engineering and the reality of solid tumor biology. While chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies show remarkable efficacy in hematologic malignancies like acute lymphoblastic leukemia, translating that firepower to solid tumors remains a challenge in modern medicine.

The Cellular Bottleneck Inside Solid Tumors

Engineered T cells do not operate in a vacuum. When these living drugs encounter solid cancers, they run into a metabolic dead-end. According to findings published in Cancer Research and highlighted by Medical News Today, T cells entering solid tumors experience environmental stress—specifically a lack of glucose—which triggers an intrinsic stress response that leads the T cell to stop producing proteins.

Normally, a cell stops producing proteins as an immediate, protective mechanism to survive harsh conditions. But for an activated T cell, this survival reflex can harm the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy. T cells produce around 800,000 proteins per minute twenty-four hours after activation to secrete cytokines, such as cytotoxic cytokines, capable of killing tumor cells.

Commenting to Medical News Today, Irina Sachelarie—a hematologist and medical oncologist at Memorial Care Cancer Institute in California who did not participate in the study—pointed out that this research holds high relevance for T cell biology and therapy broadly, while noting that clinical settings have already proven T cell metabolism can impact treatment efficacy.

When the PKR ER-like kinase (PERK) protein senses stressors, such as lack of glucose, it can lead the T cell to stop producing proteins. Manipulating these stress-response pathways to overcome the T cell’s intrinsic stress response may enable the immune system to fight against further tumor growth. Studies demonstrate that T cells without PERK were better at controlling tumor growth when transfused into tumor-bearing hosts.

Architectural Hurdles: CAR-T, CAR-NK, and TCR-T Systems

The engineering challenges span multiple cellular platforms. Cell-based immunotherapies deploy several distinct approaches:

CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) Therapy: Demonstrated exceptional efficacy in blood cancers, but faces obstacles in solid tumors including antigen heterogeneity, immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments, and limited cellular infiltration.

Demonstrated exceptional efficacy in blood cancers, but faces obstacles in solid tumors including antigen heterogeneity, immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments, and limited cellular infiltration. CAR-NK (Natural Killer) Therapy: Leverages innate cytotoxic capabilities with a lower risk of graft-versus-host disease, though it encounters similar barriers in solid tumors.

Leverages innate cytotoxic capabilities with a lower risk of graft-versus-host disease, though it encounters similar barriers in solid tumors. TCR-T (T-Cell Receptor) Therapy: Expands the range of treatable cancers by targeting intracellular antigens, requiring meticulous antigen selection to prevent off-target effects.

Both tumor cells and infiltrating T cells compete for glucose within the tumor microenvironment. As Dr. Judith O. Hopkins, co-lead of the Novant Health Cancer Institute Breast Program (also not involved in the research), explained to Medical News Today, one of the reasons that cancer is so difficult to prevent is the complex interaction between individual cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment, noting that T cells are but one component of a complex immune system.

Engineering the Next Iteration of Cancer Immunotherapy

Overcoming these biological barriers may involve synthetic biology, gene editing, and multi-antigen targeting strategies. Manufacturing complexity and high costs limit widespread application. The growth of personalized medicine and off-the-shelf treatments offers a promising avenue to resolve these challenges and broaden the reach of cell-based therapies down the line.

Photo: medicalnewstoday.com

The code of life is complex, but the methodology for debugging it is converging on similar principles: isolate the bottleneck and rewrite the underlying response protocols.