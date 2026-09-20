Why the U.S. Military Must Prioritize Endurance and Attrition Warfare

America’s Attrition Trap: Why Modern Military Power is Failing the Endurance Test

As modern geopolitical conflicts increasingly degrade into grinding stalemates, the United States faces a profound strategic vulnerability—a dangerous mismatch between nominal military assets and actual sustained combat power. Contemporary wars in Ukraine and the Middle East demonstrate that technological supremacy means very little if a nation lacks the industrial endurance, economic resources, and political will to outlast an adversary in a war of attrition.

The Illusion of Nominal Military Dominance

Traditional metrics of military might rely heavily on what paperwork says a nation possesses: troop counts, high-end weapons platforms, and static munitions inventories. However, recent global conflicts expose a severe gap between nominal power and usable operational capability. Historian Phillips O’Brien argued in his 2015 work, How the War Was Won, that dominating the broader industrial supply chain—the vast expanse of factories producing materiel—matters far more than individual tactical victories. Modern defense ecosystems consume supplies at an astonishing rate, leaving supply chains highly vulnerable to disruption by determined adversaries.

This dynamic was starkly visible when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Despite initial intelligence assessments predicting a rapid collapse of Kyiv within 72 hours against more than 100,000 massed Russian troops, Russia failed to swiftly translate its vast nominal resources into sustained frontline combat power. Yet, because Moscow maintained deep material and manpower reserves, it absorbed early tactical shocks, ramped up domestic manufacturing, and leaned on international partners like North Korea to sustain its prolonged campaign, successfully evading immediate defeat.

Bridging the Gap Between Technology and Industrial Capacity

The modern battlefield punishes nations that rely exclusively on short, decisive military operations. In Ukraine, artillery crews frequently locate targets but lack the physical shells required to strike them. Meanwhile, newly deployed drone technology routinely faces electronic countermeasures from Russian forces within weeks, neutralizing any short-lived tactical advantage. These bottlenecks illustrate how contemporary military strategy is shifting away from clean, lightning strikes and toward grueling contests of endurance.

For the United States, designing defense policy around quick victories leaves the armed forces ill-prepared for adversaries deliberately choosing to prolong engagements. Washington must recalibrate its industrial base to regenerate capacity at scale. Without a manufacturing apparatus capable of replacing high-attrition losses in real time, technological superiority becomes a brittle asset rather than a decisive deterrent.

The Political Cost of Endless Endurance

Beyond logistics and factories lies a third, equally critical mismatch: the gap between military means and political ends. When national leadership enters a conflict with muddy or maximalist goals, imposing endless costs often replaces a coherent strategy for victory. In regions like the Middle East, military operations can successfully degrade adversary capabilities—such as destroying deeply buried nuclear facilities—while failing to resolve the underlying political crises that generated the threat initially.

Photo: hudson.org

When nations cannot generate enough military capacity to rapidly overwhelm an opponent, war inevitably transforms into a grueling test of political endurance. How should Western democracies adapt their defense industrial strategies to survive this era of prolonged attrition? Share your perspective in the comments below.